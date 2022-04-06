Deaths in Donegal, Wednesday morning, April 6, 2022

The following deaths have taken place:

- Frank Harkin, Quigley's Point

- Neilie Boyle (Paddy), Meendernasloe, Annagry

- Brendan Doherty, Bridgend

- John Monaghan, Belleek, Co Fermanagh

- Michael Boyle, Killybegs

- Jacques Mandelbrojt, Ardara

- Mary McLaughlin, Malin Head

- Cathal Duggan, Castlefin

- Patrick Thomas, Barnesmore

- William Browne, Donegal Road, Ballybofey

- Bella Boyle, Mohill, Co. Leitrim and Kilcar

- Denis (Dinny) Cannon, Ardsbeg, Gortahork

- Maurice Russell, Tullybeg, Churchill

- Jim Boyle, Moress, Inch Island

- Rita Hewitson (née McCarry), Kildarragh, Dunfanaghy

- Sadie Hunter (née Holmes), 130 Urney Road, Clady and formerly Castlefin

Frank Harkin, Quigley's Point

The death has taken place at the Buncrana Community Hospital of Frank Harkin, Crehennan, Quigley’s Point.

His removal has taken place from Murphy’s Funeral Home to his late residence.

Funeral leaving there on Thursday morning, April 7 at 10.15am going to St Columba’s Church, Drung, Quigleys Point for Requiem Mass at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Neilie Boyle (Paddy), Meendernasloe, Annagry

The death has occurred in the Donegal Hospice of Neilie Boyle (Paddy), Meendernasloe, Annagry.

His remains reposed in McGlynn’s Funeral Home with removal last evening to his late residence.

House strictly private to family, close friends and neighbours.

Funeral leaving there on Wednesday April 6 at 10.30am for 11am Requiem Mass in Star of the Sea Church, Annagry with burial afterwards in the adjoining Graveyard.

Funeral can be viewed live on the Star of the Sea Church, Annagry Webcam.

Brendan Doherty, Bridgend

The death has taken place, at Letterkenny University Hospital, of Brendan Doherty, 1 Bonemaine, Bridgend and formerly 22 The New Cottages, Burnfoot. Husband of Bridget and dear father of Mary, Brendan and Michael. Deeply regretted by his wife, sons, daughter, grandchildren, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, sister, brothers, extended family, friends and neighbours.

His remains will be reposing at the residence of his daughter, Mary Doherty, Crislamore, Burnfoot, from 2pm Wednesday, April 6. Removal Friday morning, April 8, at 10.15am to St Mura's Church, Fahan, for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Requiem Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/fahan. Family flowers only, donations, in lieu, to Surgical One at Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member or Shaun Murphy Funeral Director.

John Monaghan, Belleek, Co Fermanagh

The death has occurred of John Monaghan, 7 Ashfield Drive, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh, BT93 3BH, April 5, 2022, peacefully at hospital.

Beloved husband of Agnes, much-loved father of Leza (Noel) James (Claire) adored granddad to Finn and Ena. Predeceased by his parents Frank & Elizabeth, brothers Bill, Frank, Brendan and sister Mary and the late Ken. Very deeply regretted by brothers Eamon (Ann), Brian (Dolores), sisters Philomena (Linus Cassidy), Kathleen (Johnnie Smith), Breege and the late (Ken Maguire) sisters-in-law Anna and Pam.

John's cortege will leave the family home on Friday morning at 10.30am to arrive at Saint Patrick's Church, Belleek, for 11am Mass of the Resurrection, followed interment in Magheramenagh Cemetery.

Family flowers only, please, donations, if so desired, to Marie Curie Nurses c/o Patsy McCauley funeral director.

Family Home Private at all times to family only. In the hope of keeping family and community safe, please avoid handshaking and use face coverings in church.

Michael Boyle, Killybegs

The death has taken place of Mickey Boyle (Michael), Stragar, Killybegs after a lengthy illness.

Mickey's remains will repose at McCabe's Funeral premises, Common Bridge, Ardara on Wednesday from 7pm until 9pm.

Private cremation in Cavan at a later date.

Jacques Mandelbrojt, Crumlin, Ardara

The death has taken place of Jacques Mandelbrojt at the residence of his daughter Dr. Mireille Sweeney, Crumlin, Ardara.

His remains will leave Shovlin's Funeral Home, Sandfield on Wednesday at 11.30am, travelling to his daughter's residence in Crumlin, followed by private cremation. Locals can pay their respects as the funeral passes through Ardara at 12 noon.

Family home and funeral home are private to family only, please.

Mary McLaughlin, Malin Head

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Mary McLaughlin, Ballyheeney, Malin Head.

Her remains are reposing at her home.

Funeral leaving there on Thursday at 10.30am going to the Star of the Sea Church, Malin Head for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by interment in Lagg Cemetery, Malin. House private please at the request of the deceased.

Cathal Duggan, Castlefin

The death has occurred in the Donegal Hospice of Cathal Duggan, Maghershanvalley, Castlefin.

Lovingly missed by his children, Cathal Junior, Caitriona, Peter, Louise, Jude, Geraldine, Grainne, sons-in-law and daughter-in-law, grandchildren, and extended family and friends. Cathal was predeceased by his wife Mary RIP.

Cathal will be reposing at his late residence, Maghershanvalley, Castlefin from Wednesday at 11am to 10pm.

House private please on the morning of the funeral.

Funeral from his late residence on Thursday at 10.20am going to St Mary’s Church, Castlefin for 11am requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mass can be viewed on https://www.facebook.com/urneycastlefinnparish

Patrick Thomas, Barnesmore

The death has occurred of Patrick (Packie) Thomas, Cullionboy, Barnesmore, Donegal Town, peacefully in Letterkenny University Hospital.

Remains reposing at his residence at Cullionboy. Packie’s remains leaving his late residence at 9.15am on Wednesday for Funeral Mass at 10am in St Agatha’s Church, Clar, with burial immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

House strictly private at all times please.

William Browne, Donegal Road, Ballybofey

The sudden death has occurred of William (Willie) Browne, Donegal Road, Ballybofey.

Beloved husband of Attracta, much loved father of Amanda, Martin and Jason, cherished brother of John, Peter, Paddy and Breid and the late Marion and Nan.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his wife, sons, daughter, brothers, sister, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Remains reposing at his late residence. Funeral leaving there on Wednesday at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar at 11am. Interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery.

The Requiem Mass will be streamed live via Parish Webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar

Bella Boyle (née Carr), Treanmore, Mohill, Leitrim and Kilcar

The death has occurred of Bella Boyle (née Carr), Treanmore, Mohill, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Kilcar, peacefully at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Sadly missed by her family, husband Jimmy (ex Garda Sergeant, Mohill), sons, Michael (Lucan), James (Ballinamore) and John (Mohill) and daughters Mary (Reno USA) and Isobel (Dublin/Mohill), sisters Celine Whelan (Rathfarnham) and Sr. Finnian (Ursuline Convent, Thurles), daughters-in-law Mary, Irene and Lisa, grandchildren, Paul, Adam, James, Peter, Aoibheann, Fiona, Peter, Johnny, Sarah and Harry and great-grandchildren Declan, James and Zara, nephews, nieces relatives and friends.

Bella’s removal took place last evening to St. Patrick’s Church, Mohill.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12noon followed by burial afterwards in Mohill cemetery.

Bella’s funeral Mass may be viewed on the link: www.churchtv.ie/mohill

Bella's family wish to thank you for your understanding at this enormously difficult time. House private to family and friends please. Family flowers only.

Due to Covid-19 please refrain from hand shaking, wear masks and use hand sanitiser.



Denis (Dinny) Cannon, Ardsbeg, Gortahork

The death has taken place, in Glasgow, of Denis (Dinny) Cannon, Ardsbeg, Gortahork.

Predeceased by his wife Annie, his parents John and Mary, brothers Mickey, Seamus, John and Myles. Survived by his daughters Maureen, Ann and Lorraine, sons in law, grandchildren, brother Eddie, nieces, nephews and a large circle of family and friends.

Funeral from his late residence on Wednesday, April 6, for 11am requiem Mass in Christ the King Church, Gortahork, with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery.

Rosary at 9pm. Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/christ-the-king-gortahork.

Please continue to adhere to public health regarding mask wearing and hand shaking.

Maurice Russell, Tullybeg, Churchill

The death has taken place of Maurice Russell, Tullybeg, Churchill.

Predeceased by parents Robert (1998) and Bella (2011). Deeply regretted by his life long partner Margaret O’Kane. Sorely missed by his brothers David and wife Angela (Trentagh), Roy (Trentagh), Cecil and wife Margaret (Drumore) and sister Valerie and husband Alan Gillispie (Kilmacrennan).

He will always be remembered by his nieces and nephews, his extended family, neighbours and many friends.

Maurice’s remains are reposing at his late residence. Removal from there on Wednesday afternoon for service at 2pm in the Church of St. Finian & St. Mark, Kilmacrennan, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time to 11am. Funeral service can be on Charlie McClafferty Funeral Director’s Facebook page.

Jim Boyle, Moress, Inch Island

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Jim Boyle, Moress, Inch Island.

Beloved husband of Cassie, loving father of Marie Ward, Brendan, Patrick, Sean, Carmel, Noel and Anthony and loving brother of Lily Lynch and Martin Boyle. Predeceased by his daughter Anne Weir, brother Jackie and his sister Breege McGrory.

His death is deeply regretted and he will be sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, sister, brother, extended family, friends and neighbours.

Remains are reposing at his late residence.

Removal on Thursday, April 7 at 10.20am to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Inch for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only.

Jim’s funeral and Requiem Mass will be recorded and can be viewed later in the evening on Inishowen Funeral Services’ Facebook page or Youtube.

Please respect public health advice regarding face covering and handshaking.

Rita Hewitson (née McCarry), Kildarragh, Dunfanaghy

The death has taken place of Rita Hewitson, née McCarry, Kildarragh, Dunfanaghy. Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral Mass in St Michael’s Church, Creeslough on Thursday at 11am with burial afterwards in Doe Cemetery.

Family time please from 10pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Brother Kevin, Capuchin Day Centre, Dublin, c/o any family member or James Harkin Funeral Director

Sadie Hunter (née Holmes), 130 Urney Road, Clady and formerly Castlefin

The death has taken place of Sadie Hunter (née Holmes), 130 Urney Road, Clady and formerly of Castlefin.

Beloved wife of the late Brian, much-loved mother of Martin, Jean, Gina, Brian, Lynn, Claire, Sharon and the late Noel and sister of the late Hughie, Mary, Jeanie, Jim, Dell, Betty, Billy and Dessie.

Reposing at her home. Funeral leaving her home on Wednesday, April 6 at 11.20am for Requiem Mass in St Columba's Church, Doneyloop at 12 noon.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons, daughters, grandchildren, great grandchildren and family circle.

The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via Doneyloop chapel youtube on:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCiwjGxLvUHCjJIqj9jp1aXQ

