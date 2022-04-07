Tributes flood in following the death of Buncrana stalwart Dermot McLaughlin

Tributes have flooded in following the death of one of Buncrana's best loved sons, Dermot McLaughlin.

The popular Buncrana man spent many years as local councillor for the area.

Leading the tributes, Mayor of Donegal Cllr Jack Murray said he left "an incredible legacy".

"Never fully retired, he remained extremely active in the local community he felt passionately about," Cllr Murray said. "Though of different political persuasions, and having stepped back from political office when I came into it, he was always extremely friendly and helpful anytime I met him, with his trademark massive smile."

In a statement on their Facebook page, Inishowen Development Partnership said: "It is with sadness that we learned today of the passing of our long-standing Board Member Dermot McLaughlin. Dermot served as an advocate for the community in many different roles over the years ￼and will be missed."

Those sentiments were echoed by those in Fort Dunree. They said: "With great sadness we learned today of the death of our great friend and colleague Mr Dermot McLaughlin.

"On behalf of the Board and Staff of Fort Dunree we offer our sincere and heartfelt condolences to the McLaughlin family at this sad time.

"We had the pleasure of knowing and working with Dermot as a fellow director at Fort Dunree for over 20 years. He brought his considerable knowledge of public life, history and wildlife built up through his career in the Wildlife Ranger service and Buncrana Town and Donegal County Councils, to his role at Fort Dunree.

"Over the years Dermot has been a tower of strength and inspiration for the growth and prosperity of Fort Dunree, which he held very close to his heart for its heritage and natural beauty.

"We will miss you not only for your great knowledge and understanding but for your delightful character and manner, we will treasure your memory in perpetuity."

"May you Rest in Peace our Forever Friend."

Dermot's funeral will take place on Saturday, April 9 at 9.15am going to St Mary’s Oratory for 10am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in Cockhill cemetery.