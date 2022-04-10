Funeral has taken place of Buncrana resident and 1981 hunger striker

The late Liam McCloskey
The funeral has taken place of well-known Buncrana resident and former hunger striker, Liam McCloskey.
Mr McCloskey's funeral service took place in The Exchange, Buncrana. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery in Derry.
Mr McCloskey, originally from Dungiven in Co. Derry, spent 55 days on hunger strike in Long Kesh in 1981.
His fast ended when his family said they would intervene to save his life.
Ten other prisoners died on hunger strike including Bobby Sands.
