Calls for funding for major cycleway and footpath linking Carrigart and Downings

Carrigart
Donegal County Council has confirmed that it is considering making an application for funding for a major footpath and cycleway linking Downings and Carrigart.
The issue was raised by Cllr Liam Blaney at the April meeting of the Letterkenny-Milford Municipal District.
He said that the project would be “an ideal candidate” for the council to make an application for under the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme (Measure 3) for €500,000 in funding.
While he acknowledged that he had no costings for the project, he felt that this funding, if secured, “would make a massive hole in it”.
Liam Ward, Director of Services, stated that the project is being considered and the deadline is next month.
He suggested that €500,000 would unlikely to be enough for the whole project but pointed out that planning permission has already been secured for the proposed project.
