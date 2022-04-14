Gardai arrest motorist for drug driving in Inishowen

Gardai have arrested a motorist for drug driving in Inishowen.
Gardai in Inishowen have arrested a motorist on suspicion of drug driving after they failed a roadside drug test.
Gardai stopped the vehicle after it had been observed being driven in an erratic manner.
The driver had tested positive for Cocaine and Benzodiazepines.
Gardai say that a further investigation will follow.
Meanwhile, Gardaí in Carndonagh conducted patrols of beauty spots yesterday to ensure that vehicles were parked in a legal manner and that emergency access was not being blocked in any way.
They also spoke to drivers in relation to car security and advised them to ensure that their car was locked when unattended and to refrain from leaving valuables in them.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.