Man caught on dash cam fly tipping along Donegal-Derry border sparks outrage

A man who appears to have been caught fly-tipping along the Donegal-Derry border has sparked outrage.

The man was captured on dashcam footage emerging from the verge of the Ballyarnett Road, close to Muff.

Rubbish was found along the bank of the small stream which marks the border between Donegal and Derry.

Local councillor Terry Crossan said it 'enough was enough' after this latest incident of fly tipping in the Muff area.

He said: "Enough is enough, this gentleman, no spring chicken, caught on dash cam emerging from the verge of the Ballyarnett Road just leaving Muff after depositing his rubbish on the bank of the small stream that denotes the border.

"I have reported this to Donegal County Council together with the relevant information and will be asking the dash cam provider to make a witness statement.

"Donegal County Council have had a number of recent prosecutions resulting in hefty fines and costs. This needs to stop now."