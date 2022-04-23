Search

23 Apr 2022

Plaque for Captain Kevin MacIntyre reinstated in former Lifford barracks

Donegal County Council has reinstated the MacIntyre House plaque in the former army barracks in Lifford

The MacIntyre family in front of the plaque in honour of the late Captain Kevin MacIntyre

23 Apr 2022 12:26 PM

A plaque in honour of the late Captain Kevin MacIntyre has been reinstated in the former army barracks in Lifford.

Donegal County Council has reinstated the MacIntyre House plaque at the officer's mess building in the former army barracks in Lifford in honour of the late Captain Kevin MacIntyre. 

Captain MacIntyre’s family, friends and former colleagues – including Lt Col.Stephen Morgan, Officer Commanding 28th Infantry Battalion, and, Commandant Pat Early, retired former Battalion Commander of the 24th Infantry Battalion – were warmly welcomed by elected members and officials of Donegal County Council at the event on Thursday, led by the Cathaoirleach of the Lifford-Stranorlar Municipal District Cllr Gerry Crawford, who had initially proposed the motion to council to formally recognise the naming of MacIntyre House.

On behalf of the MacIntyre family, Kevin’s daughter Anne Marie McNally unveiled the plaque and thanked everyone for attending this special event to remember their late father.

Speaking at the event, Cllr Crawford said: “Kevin MacIntyre was from a family with strong ties to Lifford and Donegal County Council, going back to his grandfather, Andrew. Kevin was involved in many projects locally, including his efforts with others to help restore the roof of the Old Courthouse and his involvement in the setting up of Highland Radio. His employment with the P&T had a very positive influence to enable the Defense Forces to obtain this Campus.”

Ann Marie McNally, Cllr Gerry Crawford, Pierce McIntyre and Aidan McIntyre unveiling the plaque

In closing the event, Cllr Crawford thanked Eugene McCosker, a former council employee who played a major part in the council’s acquisition of the barracks, and those who helped with the event on the day, namely Olive Gillespie, area manager and Sharleen Tinney of the council’s building facilities and reprographic staff. 

 Refreshments and a display of old photographs were held afterwards in the Old Courthouse Lifford.

