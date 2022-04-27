A fond farewell as Joe Marley retires after over 40 years with An Post

He’s been part of the An Post team in Letterkenny for the best part of 40 years - so it’s a day of mixed emotions for Joe Marley who retires today.

The popular Glenfin man started out with An Post in Letterkenny on September 4, 1979 - over 42 years ago.



Area Manager with An Post Alan McLaughlin makes a presentation to Joe Marley

And while he also worked for a short time in the post offices in Drogheda and Lifford during the 1980s, the vast majority of his time was spent as part of the counter team at Letterkenny’s An Post office on Upper Main Street.

So his retirement will mean an end of an era for Joe and his colleagues at An Post.

Messages of goodwill have been coming in today from his many regular customers, and many friends.



Ken Good and Liam O'Grady, union representatives, making a presentation to Joe

Special presentations were made in the office this morning on behalf of the company and his colleagues.

A keen golfer, gardener and GAA fan, Joe is wished many happy years in his retirement.