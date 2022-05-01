Search

01 May 2022

Four call outs in two days for Arranmore lifeboat

Busy bank holiday weekend for Arranmore RNLI volunteers

Anthony Proctor. John Mc Cafferty

Anthony Proctor. John Mc Cafferty of Arranmore Lifeboat

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

01 May 2022 7:27 PM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

Arranmore RNLI volunteer crew had a busy weekend responding to four call outs in two days.

Their first call was on Friday evening, to transport the NOWDOC doctor on call to the island to visit a patient. This was followed by three further calls on Saturday and Sunday.

At 8:48pm on Saturday evening, the lifeboat had a further call to transport the NOWDOC doctor on call to Arranmore and on 
Sunday morning, at 1am and again at 5am, the lifeboat was called upon to assist with two medical evacuations from the island.

Established in 1883, Arranmore RNLI has saved many lives at sea and provides essential emergency services to Arranmore and the adjacent islands.

Arranmore RNLI Coxswain Jimmy Early. Anthony Proctor

Speaking to Donegal Live, coxswain, Frankie Bonner said: ”We are really happy and committed to provide this service to people in trouble on the sea and of course our island communities."

Meanwhile, Arranmore RNLI voluntary fundraising committee have also been busy over the last two weeks raising funds for the lifeboats

They held a cake sale on Easter Sunday which raised €706 and today (Sunday) they organised a car wash.

Fundrairers: Marie Benedict.Jean Pierre Benedict. Frank Green. Sadie Bonner

Jean Pierre and Marie Benedict have been involved in raising funds for the Arranmore RNLI since taking up permanent residence on the island along with their two sons.

Speaking to Marie and Jean Pierre at the car wash, both expressed their delight with island living and all the services available.

Jean Pierre who is from Strasbourg, France and American Marie said: “We moved to Dublin in 200, where both our sons were born and wanted to eventually settle on an island. After much research, we found Arranmore. The island has all the services we needed and wanted and it is great to be be able to contribute to the community and be involved with the RNLI”

