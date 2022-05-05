Search

05 May 2022

Volunteers wanted for Inishowen Intellectual Disability Befriending Service

Spraoi agus Spórt

Spraoi agus Spórt is running the initiative

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

05 May 2022 4:38 PM

Want to befriend someone with an intellectual disability for a year?

Then come along to a coffee morning in Carndonagh next Wednesday (May 11) morning to find out more.

The ‘Social Buddies’ event kicks off at 11.30am at Spraoi agus Spórt in Unit 10, Supervalu Shopping Centre.

Spraoi agus Spórt ‘Social Buddies’ Co-Ordinator, Caroline McDaid says the initiative aims to offer extra support to people attending intellectual disability (ID) day services.

“In particular, it aims to help them gain more social support outside the day service hours. We also hope that volunteers will help them make more friendships in the local community,” Caroline explained.

Caroline says the ID service users are matched with volunteers of similar age/location and interests.

“Becoming a volunteer is a personally rewarding way to gain work experience and give back to the community. Volunteers are Garda vetted and receive training as part of the service.

“Volunteers give their time to enable those ID day services to socialise and attend activities in their communities. Volunteers have a great opportunity to make new friends, increase their skills and confidence, and enhance future job prospects.”

Caroline says many of their clients are young adults “who often lack opportunities to form relationships with others their age in their community. So, we are especially asking young people over 18  to get involved to encourage these vital peer-to-peer experiences.”

Volunteer Ireland are hosting the volunteering opportunity in all their centres in this region. For further information please contact the Social Buddies Coordinator, Caroline McDaid at: carolinemd@spraoiagussport.ie

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media