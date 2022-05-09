Lapwings on the rise in Donegal thanks to cross border conservation work

The installation of a predator fence at Rinmore, County Donegal has led to a whopping 129% increase in pairs of lapwing in the area.

This project is one of a number of conservation projects carried out under the umbrella of Cooperation Across Borders for Biodiversity (CABB). BirdWatch Ireland works with another five environmental organisations, RSPB Northern Ireland, RSPB Scotland, Butterfly Conservation, Northern Ireland Water and Moors for the Future.

A spokesperson for BirdWatch Ireland took to Twitter to say: "Delighted to report that CABB staff counted 39 pairs of Lapwing at Rinmore in County Donegal yesterday. In 2014, we put up a predator fence when there were 17 pairs - a 129% increase in eight years!"

The organisation is also reporting that there are plenty of chicks in the area too.

Breeding waders have experienced significant population declines throughout Ireland. This project is one of several in Donegal where predator fences have been erected to protect wading birds and to give them a chance to thrive. These fences are a physical barrier designed to prevent foxes and other small mammals from getting in to populations of breeding waders. They have been proven to be an effective tool in the management of breeding wader species such as lapwing and redshank with the breeding populations within the fence sites increasing in numbers dramatically since their construction.

Other CABB projects include habitat restoration, working closely with landowners, education and awareness, research and surveys, advocacy and policy, and more.

