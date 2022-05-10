There were water outages throughout Inishowen on Tuesday.

The water supply in Burt was off since late on Monday night and remained off at lunchtime on Tuesday. At the time of writing, local people were not informed when the water supply will resume.

In Buncrana, repairs to a burst water main caused supply disruptions to Westend, Burwood, Slavery, Clonbeg, Tullyarvan, Rocktown, Cashelnacor, Starboe, Tirmacool, Hilltown, Porthaw, Blackfarm, and surrounding areas. A traffic management plan was in place for the duration of the works. Works were scheduled to take place from 10am until 1pm on May 10.

Irish Water recommended that customers allowed two to three hours after the estimated restoration time for their supply to fully return. The reference number in relation to this is: DON00047494.

In addition, repairs to a burst water main caused supply disruptions to Upper Drung, Ballyargus, Cullineen, Clar, Ballyratten, Quigleys Point and surrounding areas. A traffic management plan was in place for the duration of the works. Works were scheduled to take place from 10am until 4pm on May 10.

Irish Water recommended that customers allowed two to three hours after the estimated restoration time for their supply to fully return. The reference number in relation to this is: DON00047490.

As part of the National Leakage Reduction Programme, mains repair works caused supply disruptions to Ballyliffin Road, Annagh, Clonmany and surrounding areas. Works were scheduled to take place daily from 10am until 3pm from May 9 to May 12.

Irish Water recommended that customers allowed two to three hours after the estimated restoration time for their supply to fully return. The reference number in relation to this is: DON00047383.

Mains repair works as part of the National Leakage Reduction Programme, may cause supply disruptions to Slab Road, Burnfoot and surrounding areas. Works are scheduled to take place from 10am until 2pm on May 11.

Irish Water recommended that customers allowed two to three hours after the estimated restoration time for their supply to fully return. The reference number in relation to this is: DON00047500.

As part of the National Leakage Reduction Programme, mains repair works may cause supply disruptions to Ballyliffin Road, Annagh, Clonmany and surrounding areas. Works are scheduled to take place daily from 10am until 3pm from May 9 to May 12.

Irish Water recommended that customers allowed two to three hours after the estimated restoration time for their supply to fully return. The reference number in relation to this is: DON00047383.