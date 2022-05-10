Search

10 May 2022

Water outages throughout Inishowen

Bursts and planned repair works disrupting peninsula's water supply

Mains bursts throughout Inishowen

Mains bursts throughout Inishowen

Reporter:

Catherine McGinty

10 May 2022 2:00 PM

Email:

Catherine.mcginty@iconicnews.ie

There were water outages throughout Inishowen on Tuesday.

The water supply in Burt was off since late on Monday night and remained off at lunchtime on Tuesday. At the time of writing, local people were not informed when the water supply will resume.

In Buncrana, repairs to a burst water main caused supply disruptions to Westend, Burwood, Slavery, Clonbeg, Tullyarvan, Rocktown, Cashelnacor, Starboe, Tirmacool, Hilltown, Porthaw, Blackfarm, and surrounding areas. A traffic management plan was in place for the duration of the works. Works were scheduled to take place from 10am until 1pm on May 10.

Irish Water recommended that customers allowed two to three hours after the estimated restoration time for their supply to fully return. The reference number in relation to this is: DON00047494.

In addition, repairs to a burst water main caused supply disruptions to Upper Drung, Ballyargus, Cullineen, Clar, Ballyratten, Quigleys Point and surrounding areas. A traffic management plan was in place for the duration of the works. Works were scheduled to take place from 10am until 4pm on May 10.

Irish Water recommended that customers allowed two to three hours after the estimated restoration time for their supply to fully return. The reference number in relation to this is: DON00047490.

As part of the National Leakage Reduction Programme, mains repair works caused supply disruptions to Ballyliffin Road, Annagh, Clonmany and surrounding areas. Works were scheduled to take place daily from 10am until 3pm from May 9 to May 12.

Irish Water recommended that customers allowed two to three hours after the estimated restoration time for their supply to fully return. The reference number in relation to this is: DON00047383.

Mains repair works as part of the National Leakage Reduction Programme, may cause supply disruptions to Slab Road, Burnfoot and surrounding areas. Works are scheduled to take place from 10am until 2pm on May 11.

Irish Water recommended that customers allowed two to three hours after the estimated restoration time for their supply to fully return. The reference number in relation to this is: DON00047500.

As part of the National Leakage Reduction Programme, mains repair works may cause supply disruptions to Ballyliffin Road, Annagh, Clonmany and surrounding areas. Works are scheduled to take place daily from 10am until 3pm from May 9 to May 12.

Irish Water recommended that customers allowed two to three hours after the estimated restoration time for their supply to fully return. The reference number in relation to this is: DON00047383.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media