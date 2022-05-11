Deaths in Donegal, Wednesday morning, May 11, 2022

The following deaths have taken place:

- Mervyn Hassard, Bundoran/Derrygonnelly, Fermanagh

- Mary McGowan, Kinlough

- James Boyle, Portnoo

- John Coll, Fanad

- TJ Gibson, Raphoe and formerly Convoy

- Teresa Craig, Inch Island

- Ann Marie Rooney, Kinlough-

- David Cummings, Dunfanaghy and Kent, England

- Thomas Gillespie, Sessiaghoneill, Ballybofey

- Mary Brigid Rudden, Malin Head

The death has occurred of Mervyn Hassard, "Aughamullen", West End, Bundoran, and formerly of "Prospect Lodge", West End, Bundoran and Derrygonnelly, Co. Fermanagh. May 8 2022, peacefully at St. Phelim's Nursing Home, Dromahaire, Co. Leitrim.

Beloved husband of the late Alexina. Deeply regretted by his loving son Alex and partner Susan, daughter Sylvia and son-in-law Jerome, grandchildren Xavier and Ava, sister-in-law Jean, nieces, nephews and all his relatives, neighbours and friends. Pre-deceased by his parents Edward and Edith, and his brothers William, Edward, James, George and Jack.

Reposing at Breslin's Funeral Home, West End, Bundoran (F94E92F). Visitation on Saturday May 14 from 4pm to 7pm for all to call. Removal from Breslin's Funeral Home on Sunday afternoon May 15 at 1.45pm to arrive at the Church of Ireland, Bundoran for Funeral Service at 2pm. Burial afterwards in Drumcliffe Churchyard, Drumcilffe, Co. Sligo.

Mary McGowan, Kinlough

The death has occurred of Mary McGowan, Aughaderrard, Dartry, Kinlough, Co. Leitrim.

Peacefully at St Phelim's nursing home Dromahair in her 90th year.

Reposed at the home of her son John and daughter in law Una Aughaderrard, Dartry, Kinlough on Tuesday evening from 7pm to 10pm.

Removal to St Aidan’s church Kinlough on Wednesday for 1.30pm funeral mass with burial afterwards in St Aidans cemetery Kinlough. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers to the patient comfort fund St Phelims Nursing Home Dromahair.

James (Jimmy) Boyle, Hillhead, Narin, Portnoo

The peaceful death has taken place at his home of James (Jimmy) Boyle, Hillhead, Narin, Portnoo (F94YT29).

Sadly missed by his wife Ita, daughters, sons, grandchildren and extended family.

His remains will repose at Shovlin's Funeral Home, Sandfield on Tuesday evening from 5pm with rosary at 9pm, followed by removal to his residence.

Funeral from there on Thursday at 11.30am to St Conal’s Church, Kilclooney for 12 noon requiem Mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Downstrands Care of the Aged c/o Seamus Shovlin and Sons Funeral Directors.

The house is private please from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral

John Coll, Pollaid, Fanad

The death has taken place of John Coll, Pollaid, Fanad.

Deeply regretted by his wife Teresa, sons Barry and Stephen, daughters Barbara and Kerrie and his grandchildren Nikita and Cormac. Sadly missed by daughter-in-law Carmel, brother Frank and sisters Veronica (Vaughan), Philomena (O’Brien) and Irene (McConigley), his extended family, neighbours and many friends.

John’s remains will repose at his late residence from 7pm on Wednesday, May 11.

Requiem Mass will be held on Friday at 1pm in St. Patrick’s Church, Ballinacrick with burial afterwards in Fanavolty Graveyard.

Rosary both nights at 9pm.

House private to family and friends only please.

The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the St. Mary’s Fanavolty and St. Columba’s Massmount Facebook page: https://m.facebook.com//stmarysfanavolty

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Letterkenny University Hospital, care of any family member or McAteer Funeral Directors.

TJ Gibson, Tullyvinney, Raphoe

The death has occurred of TJ Gibson, Tullyvinney, Raphoe and formerly Townparks, Convoy.

TJ will be lovingly and sadly missed by his mother Veronica Gibson and father Denis Kelly, his brothers Jerome (Jay) and Josh, Granny Kelly, close family friends Paddy and Mozi, his close friends, deeply regretted by his aunts, uncles, cousins and his extended family and friends.

TJ was predeceased by his sister Tina.

TJ will be reposing at his late residence at Tullyvinney, Raphoe on Wednesday with wake from 4pm to 8pm and on Thursday with wake 4pm to 8pm.

Funeral from his late residence on Friday morning, May 13 at 10.30am going to St Mary’s Church, Convoy for 11am requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the new cemetery, Convoy.

Teresa Craig, 6 Swilly View, Inch Island

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Teresa Craig, 6 Swilly View, Inch Island.

Beloved wife of Denis, much loved mother of Patrick, Caroline (Walker), Elaine, Deirdre (Kerrigan), Shaun, Des, David and Ciaran and loving sister of Bridie McIvor and Nuala Gallagher.

Teresa’s remains are reposing at her late residence.

Removal Thursday at 10.15am to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Inch for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Medical 4 at Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member or Murphy Funeral Directors.

Ann Marie Rooney, 23 Glenview, Kinlough

The death has occurred of Ann Marie Rooney (née Langan), 23 Glenview, Kinlough, Co. Leitrim.

She died peacefully at the Mater Hospital Dublin.



Adored mum of Joanne, Declan, Donna and Claire; loving grandmother of Erin, Aoibheann, Ryan and Ethan; cherished and adored by her sons-in-law, daughter in law, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.



Reposed at her home. Arriving at St Aidan’s Church, Kinlough on Wednesday for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in St Aidan’s Cemetery, Kinlough.



Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to the Mater Hospital heart and lung transplant ward c/o Mc Gloin Funeral Undertakers, Cliffoney.



Anne Marie’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on the Kinlough Glenade Parish, Co Leitrim Facebook page

David Cummings, Ballymore, Dunfanaghy

The death has taken place in the Donegal Hospice of David Cummings, Ballymore, Dunfanaghy and formerly of Kent, England.

Remains are reposing at his late residence.

House strictly private at the request of deceased.

Funeral Mass in St Michael’s Church, Creeslough on Wednesday at 12 noon, followed by burial in Doe Cemetery.

Mass can be viewed live on mcnmedia.tv/camera/stmichaelschurchcreeslough

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Donegal Hospice, c/o any family member or James Harkin Funeral Director.

Thomas Gillespie, Sessiaghoneill, Ballybofey

The death has occurred of Thomas Gillespie, Sessiaghoneill, Ballybofey.

Beloved son of the late Thomas and Agnes, dearly loved husband of the late Maureen (née Ryan) and much loved father to Thomas, Kevin, Kelly Scott and the late William, cherished brother of William, Ryan, Ann Marie, Frances, and the late James. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sons, daughter, brothers sisters, grandchildren, uncle (Seamus), nephews, nieces, extended family, and friends.

Remains arriving at St. Mary’s Church, Sessiaghoneill on Thursday, May 12 at 7pm to repose overnight. Requiem Mass on Friday, May 13 at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

The Funeral Mass will be streamed live via the parish webcam at https://www.facebook.com/StMarysSessiaghoneill

Mary Brigid Rudden, Malin Head

The death has occurred of Mary Brigid Rudden, Malin, (April 22, 2022), peacefully after a long illness bravely borne. Late of Dumbarton, Scotland, predeceased by her parents Pat and Brigid Rudden.

Requiem Mass was celebrated in St. Patrick’s Church, Dumbarton, Scotland on Tuesday, May 10, at 10am before her remains are returned to Donegal.

A Funeral Mass will then be celebrated in St Mary’s Church, Lagg, Malin, on Wednesday, May 11, at 11am, with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

