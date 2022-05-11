Carndonagh residents urged to 'Get on their bikes'

The Barrack Hill Town Park Steering Committee and the 8th Donegal Scouts are organizing a fun community event with a focus on engaging Carndonagh families across the generations to get on their bikes.

“Our event will aim to encourage families to join in and give them the opportunity to rediscover the joy of social cycling in a group, enjoying the great outdoors,” said Odel Ward, events organiser in the park.

There will be a 5km route from the Barrack Hill Town Park to Foden and back to the park again. This route will be marshalled to ensure safety for everyone.

There will also be an obstacle course at Barrack Hill for children on scooters, balance bikes, stabilisers and wheelchair users.

This free event is not exclusively for families and everyone will be welcome.

“We launched the go fund me campaign for improved amenities in the park, along with the very successful family Easter event last month.

“We are so grateful for the local support,” said Carmel, Chairperson of the Barrack Hill Town Park Steering Committee.

“Events like this are uplifting for the community and we hope to host many other events in the future.”

Michael Ogden from Oggy's Bike Shop will be at the park providing a bike maintenance workshop before and after the cycle and there will be complimentary delicious healthy snacks available too.

This is a free event but you do need to register to attend. Please select the exact number for those participating in the cycle or the obstacle course.

You can select from an adult or child ticket for the 5km and also for the obstacle course at the park.

All children must be accompanied by an adult and everyone must wear a helmet.

The event is sponsored by Donegal Sports Partnership and Sporting Ireland.

To register please go to www.eventbrite.ie/e/carndonagh-community-cycle-bike-week-2022-tickets-327907769967

If you have any queries get in contact by email to bhtpsc@gmail.com