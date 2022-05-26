Inch pipes to be replaced

Work is getting underway to address the recurring problem of burst pipes at Inch Island in Inishowen.

Old watermains along the L1861 and L1851 Inch Road in Burnfoot, will be replaced in the coming months, according to Irish Water, which said the work would "ensure a more reliable water supply for the area, reduce high leakage and burst levels and improve water quality".

Working in partnership with Donegal County Council, the utility will replace 1.3km of ageing watermains along Inch Road with new modern pipework.

Irish Water's leakage reduction programme lead, Declan Cawley said: “The works along Inch Road will be carried out by Farrans Construction on behalf of Irish Water.

"We have prioritised leakage reduction works to those areas which need it most, with 1.3km of aging watermains along Inch Road being replaced with new modern pipes.

"The benefits of these works will see reduced incidence of bursts, improved water quality and will ensure a reliable supply of water to customers in the area. The new pipes will also help eliminate existing leaks and reduce the amount of clean drinking water lost into the ground."

The works may involve some short-term water interruptions and the project team will ensure that customers are given a minimum of 48-hours’ notice prior to any planned water interruptions.

Where watermains are being constructed, traffic management may be in place during this time however local and emergency traffic will be always maintained. The works will be completed by the end of August.

Irish Water’s customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. For updates, please visit the Water Supply Updates section of the Irish Water website or set your location on our website www.water.ie.