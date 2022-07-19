Search

20 Jul 2022

Top award for Dunfanaghy gallery


But the artist may be homeless by September!

Top award for Dunfanaghy gallery

Artist Brian O'Doherty from Dunfanaghy

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

19 Jul 2022 12:58 PM

An award-winning gallery in Dunfanaghy has just picked up a major accolade by winning the Trip Advisor top art gallery in Ireland spot for the sixth year in a row.

Brian O'Doherty's Art House on the town's main street is a major attraction for both locals and visitors alike.

The gallery is home to an enchanting collection of skillful local landscapes and innovative crafts to suit every budget and is certainly a must-see for lovers of north-west Donegal's landscapes.

Alongside his practice as a printer, he has lectured in art and was a designer and artistic director at the Design Factory in Derry. He has worked on campaign graphics for a broad spectrum of environmental, political, and community groups.

Brian's atmospheric and evocative prints of the local area complement his stunning African collection, so he's pretty eclectic!  His works are in private and public collections in Ireland, Hong Kong, Australia, the UK, and the USA.

An inside view of the Art House in Dunfanaghy

He has been described as an independent, multidisciplinary but now this award-winning artist could soon be looking for a new base.

"I opened in Dunfanaghy during the height of the recession 11 years ago and one of the early highlights was being taken to the Milwaukee Irish Fest on Lake Michigan, United States alongside the likes of Altan and The Henry Girls.

"I went well and my art has gone from strength to strength with fantastic reviews on Trip Advisor that have made us their number one gallery in Ireland for the past six years.

Now however after overcoming the recession and the pandemic Brian is now facing a new challenge.

"Last year my landlord decided to sell the premises and we had to pack up. I relocated to the opposite side of the street and carried out extensive refurbishment works to the flooring and lighting and thing were looking fantastic.

"But we were dealt another blow when my new landlord said he could only promise me a year as he was selling the property. So from September, I will be looking for a new gallery but it's hard to get a place that can generate a footfall."

He added he didn't know what he would do if he could not find other premises.

"When I opened up originally I was the only shop on my side of the street, everything else was derelict. Now there are several premises operating and no doubt some fancy business will come into where I am based.

"It's all happening on the main street but I feel our gallery made a contribution and created a buzz. I suppose that's the nature of the property. Artists move into a place when it's down on its knees and help to build it up and increase the value of the property."

Brian is now hoping someone will be able to help him relocate again and make it third time lucky in Dunfanaghy. He is very keen to stay in the area.

"We get great reviews on Trip Advisor and it's nice to see everyone enjoys the work. I don't do art, I live it but now I don't know what will happen after September. It would be hard to walk away from here."

If you have any ideas or premises to let you can contact Brian at (086) 251 4378; email: brianodonnell@mac.com or you can visit his website: www.brianodoherty.com

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media