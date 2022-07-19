Top award for Dunfanaghy gallery

An award-winning gallery in Dunfanaghy has just picked up a major accolade by winning the Trip Advisor top art gallery in Ireland spot for the sixth year in a row.

Brian O'Doherty's Art House on the town's main street is a major attraction for both locals and visitors alike.

The gallery is home to an enchanting collection of skillful local landscapes and innovative crafts to suit every budget and is certainly a must-see for lovers of north-west Donegal's landscapes.

Alongside his practice as a printer, he has lectured in art and was a designer and artistic director at the Design Factory in Derry. He has worked on campaign graphics for a broad spectrum of environmental, political, and community groups.

Brian's atmospheric and evocative prints of the local area complement his stunning African collection, so he's pretty eclectic! His works are in private and public collections in Ireland, Hong Kong, Australia, the UK, and the USA.

An inside view of the Art House in Dunfanaghy

He has been described as an independent, multidisciplinary but now this award-winning artist could soon be looking for a new base.

"I opened in Dunfanaghy during the height of the recession 11 years ago and one of the early highlights was being taken to the Milwaukee Irish Fest on Lake Michigan, United States alongside the likes of Altan and The Henry Girls.

"I went well and my art has gone from strength to strength with fantastic reviews on Trip Advisor that have made us their number one gallery in Ireland for the past six years.

Now however after overcoming the recession and the pandemic Brian is now facing a new challenge.

"Last year my landlord decided to sell the premises and we had to pack up. I relocated to the opposite side of the street and carried out extensive refurbishment works to the flooring and lighting and thing were looking fantastic.

"But we were dealt another blow when my new landlord said he could only promise me a year as he was selling the property. So from September, I will be looking for a new gallery but it's hard to get a place that can generate a footfall."

He added he didn't know what he would do if he could not find other premises.

"When I opened up originally I was the only shop on my side of the street, everything else was derelict. Now there are several premises operating and no doubt some fancy business will come into where I am based.

"It's all happening on the main street but I feel our gallery made a contribution and created a buzz. I suppose that's the nature of the property. Artists move into a place when it's down on its knees and help to build it up and increase the value of the property."

Brian is now hoping someone will be able to help him relocate again and make it third time lucky in Dunfanaghy. He is very keen to stay in the area.

"We get great reviews on Trip Advisor and it's nice to see everyone enjoys the work. I don't do art, I live it but now I don't know what will happen after September. It would be hard to walk away from here."

If you have any ideas or premises to let you can contact Brian at (086) 251 4378; email: brianodonnell@mac.com or you can visit his website: www.brianodoherty.com