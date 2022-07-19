Energy courses a ‘game changer’ for construction workers

Following on from the recent construction event, Inishowen Skillnet Network are hosting a variety of new energy and environmental courses to give construction workers in Inishowen the chance to up-skill and cross-skill in the area of sustainable and energy efficiency building practices.

These courses, which will be part funded by Skillnet Ireland, include SEAI BER assessor programme, Environmental and Energy Management, Occupational Health and Safety, Waste Manager and Energy Compliance officer training. All programmes are aligned to industry and compliance demands.

Skillnet manager Ana McCoglan said after engaging with the local construction industry it was identified that there was a huge gap in the number of skilled workers locally around the area of environmental building practices.

“We are addressing a lack of a local skills pool in the environmental sector which has meant that companies – both private and public – have had to look outside the North West for manpower – and this can come with higher costs, customs restrictions and revenue losses,” explained Ana.

“We at Skillnet hope that by offering these courses for workers here locally, it will strengthen the already highly skilled workforce that we have on the ground in Inishowen. We hope it will be a game changer for local companies.”

The courses will give all construction workers the opportunity to up-skill, cross skill and to help deal with the huge demand for more energy efficient building practices needed in Inishowen at present.

“The ever-increasing energy and supply costs, combined with the mica crisis, have presented, and will continue to present, huge challenges for builders in the coming years.

“We hope by giving construction workers the opportunity to upskill and cross-skill, they will be able to deliver energy efficient savings to homeowners and businesses across Inishowen,” added Ana.

“In addition, we also have the National Retrofit Initiative via SEAI, which a number of Inishowen homes have committed to already”. We clearly need to add to the pool of professionals who meet the requirements to undertake assessments, conduct the works in real time and ultimately able to certify homes when the works are done,” said Skillnet manager Ana.

These measures will also help to meet the demands in IDP’s Energy Master Plan for the Inishowen Sustainable Energy Community [SEC], a central platform for Inishowen’s progression towards sustainable energy.

“Combining these programmes with the work you currently do will expand the skills held locally and our ability to respond to customers’ needs in real time.”

All programmes above are currently open for registrations on www.inishowenskillnet.ie

Funding is available to any local company and employee who wants to attain new qualifications and expand their own positive footprint in the areas of environmental management and compliance.

For more information email Christine@inishowen.ie