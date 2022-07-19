Irish Water urges Inishowen customers to conserve water due to increased demand

Irish Water is urging customers in parts of Inishowen to conserve water due to high levels of demand brought on by the warm weather.

The utility company is continuing to see high levels of domestic, commercial and agricultural demand for treated drinking water on the Carndonagh Mixed and West Inishowen Water Supplies.

Irish Water says it has been working closely with Donegal County Council to maximise the amount of treated drinking water available to all customers.

Irish Water's Seamus O’Brien said: "With the high temperatures and increased agricultural, commercial and tourist demand, our caretakers and plant operators have been taking every measure to ensure that supply can keep up with increases in demand.

"Demand throughout the Carndonagh Mixed and West Inishowen Water Supply network remains higher than previous years' average daily demand which is having a knock-on impact on reservoir levels.

"In particular the areas of Clonmany, Carndonagh, Malin Town, Malin Head and Gleneely are experiencing unusually high demand."

He added: “We are appealing to the public on the Carndonagh Mixed and West Inishowen Water Supplies to be mindful of how they use their water at home, as the temperatures remain high.

"We are appealing to customers to help conserve water by not running taps needlessly, avoid power washing, taking showers instead of baths and to postpone using dishwashers and washing machines where possible.

"Further information on water conservation is available on our website at www.water/conserve.”

The Irish Water customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. For updates please visit the Water Supply Updates section of the Irish Water website.