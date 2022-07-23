Update: East Inishowen residents asked not to travel due to flooding caused by heavy rainfall

Heavy rain has caused significant flooding in east Inishowen
Heavy rain fall in east Inishowen has caused significant flooding in the area.
The Parapet at Bridge north of the Redcastle Hotel has collapsed and temporary traffic management has been put in place by Donegal County Council personnel.
Debris has also been left along the main road between Muff and Moville.
The public are asked to avoid all journeys in the area.
