Staff and patients evacuated from Letterkenny medical practice due to bomb scare

Scally Medical Practice at Justice Walsh Road in Letterkenny
Staff and patients were evacuated from a busy Letterkenny medical practice following a bomb scare on Monday.
The incident happened at Scally Place on Justice Walsh Road at around lunchtime.
In a post on the Scally McDaid Roarty Medical Practice, Doctor / GP Letterkenny Facebook page at lunchtime on Monday, a spokesperson confirmed that staff members were evacuated from the building.
On Monday afternoon, the HSE confirmed that the suspected bomb threat was a hoax.
In a statement, the HSE apologised to any patients who were inconvenienced by the disruption.
A spokesperson said: “Scally Place offers a number of HSE services and also includes a medical practice.
“The building was evacuated as a precaution earlier this afternoon and gardaí led out on the operation. The HSE would like to thank the gardaí for their prompt action and for ensuring the safe evacuation of patients and staff from the building.
“The HSE would like to apologise to all patients who were inconvenienced by the disruption and wish to stress that all affected appointments will be rescheduled as soon as possible.”
