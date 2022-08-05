Search

Body discovered at campsite believed to be that of convicted Donegal sex offender

Patrick Porter

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

05 Aug 2022 8:27 PM

A body found at a caravan park in Dublin is suspected to be that of a convicted sex offender from Donegal.

The remains are believed to be that of Patrick Porter, a 45-year-old serial sex offender from Inch Island, according to several national media outlets.

Porter's remains were found in a van at Camac Valley Caravan and Camping Park in Clondalkin on July 27.

He had checked into the park at the start of July using his own name.

His remains were found after residents complained of a strong smell coming from a van parked on the site.

When Gardaí examined the van they found human remains inside.

The remains were removed and a post mortem was carried out on the badly decomposed body.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed the discovery of a man’s body.

Foul play is not suspected with regard to Porter’s death.

A spokesperson said: “Gardaí in Clondalkin are investigating the discovery of a body of a man in a car on Naas Road, Clondalkin on 27th July, 2022. A file is being prepared for the Coroners Court."

Porter, who was from Grange in Inch Island, has convictions for lewd behaviour and other sex offences going back as far as 2011.

He has served jail sentences from a number of incidents both here and in the North.

Porter was jailed for 14 months at Derry Magistrates Court in 2015 when pleaded guilty to committing an act outraging public decency.

On that occasion he leaned over a seat on a sleeping woman on a bus traveling from Dublin to Derry and masturbated beside her while she slept.

In 2016 he was given a six month suspended jail sentence for exposing himself to two women from a flat on the Strand Road in Derry.

In February, 2021 Porter was due to appear again at Letterkenny District Court charged with performing a lewd act on Aileach Road in Buncrana on May 11, 2017.

Porter could not appear because he was already serving a sentence for similar offences in the North.

