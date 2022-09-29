Rocco McGinley's family appeal for help to find Dublin accommodation

The family of Buncrana teenager Rocco McGinley have appealed for anyone who might have accommodation available in Dublin.

Rocco is a 15-year-old student of Scoil Mhuire Buncrana who requires radium treatment at St Luke’s Hospital in Dublin.

Last summer, Rocco began to present with symptoms such as blurred vision, unsteady gait and loss of power. His GP recommended an MRI which confirmed his parents worst fears. Rocco was diagnosed in October with an extremely rare life threatening brain tumour one of which is particularly aggressive and difficult to treat.

To date a GoFundMe 'Rocco's Road to Receovery' has raised over €300,000 and in March Rocco received treatment in Texas, which reduced the tumour. However, in a post on Instagram last night, Wednesday, it was said that the tumour has since increased in size and he is to receive radium treatment in Dublin on Monday and his family are finding accommodation difficult to find. Anyone who might help can email Geniedoc1@hotmail.com



“Hi all, some of you may have heard that Rocco's condition has taken a turn recently, his tumour has increased in size and he has had a tough few weeks with him having had covid and deteriorating physical health,” reads the instagram post from the family.

“Rocco will require radium therapy in Dublin starting Monday, ⚠️⚠️⚠️ WE ARE CALLING OUT FOR SOME HELP! We are wondering if anyone has any links with somebody who might have a home/ air bnb etc in the Dublin area for renting for 2 weeks that would be able to facilitate Rocco's family, including his 4 younger siblings.

“We would require something that would be wheelchair accessible due to Rocco’s current needs. Please share this post in the hope that we will find something that will help make Rocco comfortable during his time away from home. Thank you.”