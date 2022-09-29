Well-known marathon man says it’s his “duty” to support “precious” Foyle Hospice

A Derry man who has run a foot-blistering 26 marathons raising funds for Foyle Hospice will take on the London Marathon next Sunday with his sights set on Dublin for the end of the month.

Terry Óg Crossan will run the London Marathon this Sunday, and will have already run 11 marathons this year by the time he reaches the Dublin Marathon on Sunday, October 30.

He has put himself through his paces in memory of his late aunts, Assumpta McDaid, who was nursed at home by Foyle Hospice community nurses, and Anne Barr, who was cared for at the Hospice as an in-patient.

Terry is the son of Inishowen Sinn Féin councillor Terry Crossan.

In February this year, Terry started off in Carrickfergus and, with hopes to run 12 marathons and a 31-mile ultra-marathon. He has already completed marathons in Manchester, Belfast, four marathons in four days with the Extreme North Quadrathon covering 105 miles around Inishowen, and is now set for the London Marathon and preparing the Dublin Marathon.

“I do this in memory of my Mammy’s sisters, my aunts, Assumpta McDaid and Anne Barr, and I have both their pictures on my t-shirt when I run,” he said.

“As a family, we couldn’t have gotten through it all without the care the Hospice provided but I don’t just do this for us. As a community, Derry and the surrounding areas would be lost without the Foyle Hospice.

“Foyle Hospice care is so engrained in the community of Derry because everybody in this city has been touched at one point or another by the Hospice, so I feel it’s our duty to give back.”

Terry has been limbering up for the London Marathon with a spring in his step as it’s going to be a family affair.

“The London Marathon is going to be really special for me because my brother, James, will be and my cousin, James McDaid, my Aunt Assumpta’s son, will be running it with me too,” he said.

“James lives in Manchester and already did the Manchester Marathon with me but he’s going down to London to do the London Marathon with me too. We should have a few cousins coming as well.”

There was also a touching family moment in remembrance of his aunts at Terry’s last challenge just last month.

“The most recent event I did was four marathons in four days in August and when I came over the finishing line of the last one, my Mammy and all my aunts had all come down to see me running in memory of their sisters,” he said.

“As sisters, they were all so close with Anne and Assumpta, so it was super emotional, and it was the first time they had all been there to see me coming over the finishing line.”

Terry added: “I’m really appreciative of all the work done by the Foyle Hospice, not only what they did for my family directly, but the work they continue to do in the community; it is really precious.

“The people that work in the Foyle Hospice, day-in and day-out, deserve the highest of accolades and more. The Hospice is a shining example of a community charity that I feel it is our duty to support.”

If you would like to donate to Terry’s amazing marathon effort, please click this link: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/terry-crossan1

Alternatively, if you are interested in donating to Foyle Hospice, please visit www.foylehospice.com for more information or call 02871 351010.