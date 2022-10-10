Over 1,000 attend a vigil in Ballybofey for Creeslough victims

Over 1,000 people attended Monday night's vigil in Ballybofey's main car park in a show of solidarity with the families of the victims of the Creeslough tragedy.

The explosion at the Applegreen Filling Station on the outskirts of the village last Friday afternoon claimed the lives of 10 people and brought the place to national and international attention.

The scale and devastation of the tragedy have prompted groups and individuals to organise vigils all over Donegal and beyond.

The gathering in Ballybofey (above) was organised by The Base enterprise centre, It was due to host a Health and Wellbeing Open Night in conjunction with the local Chamber of Commerce but because of Friday's events, decided to cancel the event.

Instead, the centre team under the guidance of manager, Dean Gillespie, suggested they hold a vigil instead, and with assistance from the local Sean MacCumhaill's GAA Club, clergy civil defence and gardaí, organised the gathering at short notice.

"We wanted a way for the community to express their feelings so with the assistance of everyone we managed to attract over 1,000 people to the car park. It was a way the people form this area could show solidarity with those affected by the tragedy in Creeslough," he said.

Local clergy Fr Kieran McAteer PP, Stranorlar, Fr Patsy Arkinson, PP Sessiaghoneill and Rev Adam Pullen of the local Church of Ireland parishes of Stranorlar, Meenglass and Kilteevogue led the huge crowd in a short ecumenical service beside a temporary alter which was adorned with 10 candles, one to represent each person who lost their life on Friday.

Members of the Ballybofey-Stranorlar Fire Service were in attendance too. Nine of them with one of their tenders also attended the scene in Creeslough. They were on duty for almost 24 hours at the scene.

Local councillor and chairman of the Lifford-Stranorlar Municipal District, Patrick McGowan paid tribute to the organisers of Monday night's event saying an outpouring of support by the community such as this was important.

"As everyone has been saying, this could have happened to any of us. This was a way for us to also say thanks to everyone who helped in any way, particularly our local firemen who attended the scene for almost a day.

"It was also great to see the emergency services from Northern Ireland helping out in Creeslough too. When the tragedy happened there was no border and that was great to see," he said.

Cllr McGowan also paid tribute to those who had turned out for vigils all over the county on Sunday and Monday night, particular those in his own municipal district when gatherings in Lifford, Raphoe, Castlefin, Crossroads and Ballybofey.

He added senior council management had visited the local fire station prior to the vigil to thank the fire service for their efforts. They had been in a number of stations that day to do the same.