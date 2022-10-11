Search

12 Oct 2022

Creeslough braced for funerals of explosion victims

The first funerals take place in St Michael's Church in Creeslough on Tuesday

Creeslough braced for funerals of explosion victims

Reporter:

Chris McNulty in Creeslough

11 Oct 2022 11:25 AM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

The first funerals of the ten people killed in a horrific explosion in Creeslough on Friday will take place today.

Jessica Gallagher, a 24-year-old fashion designer, will be the first of the victims to be laid to rest.

At St Michael’s Church in grief-stricken Creeslough, her funeral mass will be celebrated at 11am, after which she will be buried in Doe cemetery.

This afternoon, a congregation of many of the same mourners will gather in the same church for the funeral of 49-year-old Martin McGill, who will also be buried in Doe Cemetery.

Creeslough: ‘A tragedy beyond belief’

"In Creeslough, now like never before, their hearts are like their mountains"

On Wednesday morning, the funeral of James O’Flaherty will be held in Derrybeg.

Catherine O’Donnell (39) and her son James Monaghan (13) will be laid to rest on Wednesday afternoon in Doe Cemetery following Funeral Mass at 2pm in St Michael’s Church, Creeslough.

The funeral of Martina Martin, a mother-of-four who was killed in the Creeslough explosion, will take place on Thursday.

Martina was working in the shop in Creeslough when she lost her life on Friday.

Her funeral will be held on Thursday at 11am in St Michael’s Church, Creeslough, followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium at 5pm.

The funeral of Leona Harper, the 14-year-old girl killed in Friday’s explosion, will be held on Thursday.

A student at Mulroy College in Milford, Leona, from 1 Mullaghban, Mountain Top Letterkenny, will be laid to rest following funeral mass in St Mary’s Church, Ramelton at 2pm.

The avid Liverpool FC fan and sportswoman will then interred in Termon graveyard.

“Our hearts are broken,” parish priest Fr John Joe Duffy, who will preside at the funerals of the deceased, said.

“We suffer the loss, we all sense the pain. The days ahead will be difficult days. I wish there was some easier way, but unfortunately there is not.”

Five-year-old Shauna Flanagan Garwe and her father, Robert Garwe (50) and Hugh Kelly (59) also lost their lives in the explosion.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media