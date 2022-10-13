Search

16 Oct 2022

Chamber music with Evlana Ensemble in Carrick-on-Shannon

Chamber music with Evlana Ensemble in Carrick-on-Shannon

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

13 Oct 2022 6:00 PM

Chamber music with Evlana Ensemble at The Dock will be performed on Saturday, October 15.


Taking its inspiration from Ondine by Maurice Ravel, a landmark work for solo piano, Ondine: Ravel and Beyond, offers local audiences an opportunity to hear a rich palette of chamber works written in the years following the first performance of the composer’s tour de force in 1908.
There will also be more recent works by composers Kaija Saariaho, Toru Takemitsu and Irish composer Siobhán Cleary performed on the night.


Supported by an Arts Council of Ireland Touring and Dissemination of Work Award, Evlana will be performing this programme of works by Maurice Ravel, Claude Debussy, Rebecca Clarke, George Walker, Nina Rota, Tōru Takemitsu, Keike Abe, Kaija Saariaho and Siobhán in the Dock Arts Centre on Saturday, October 15 at 8pm.
Evlana Ensemble is made up of some of Ireland’s most accomplished performers; Sylvia O'Brien (soprano), William Dowdall (flute), Keith Pascoe (violin), Alex Petcu (percussion) and Isabelle O'Connell (piano).


As part of the Ondine project, Evlana Ensemble and composer Siobhán Cleary has been running primary school composition and performance workshops with Scoil Mhuire, Carrick-on-Shannon in collaboration with The Dock.
Evlana is a flexible group with programmes ranging from smaller ensemble groups to a sinfonietta sized orchestra.
It was founded by composer, Siobhán Cleary in 2015. Evlana places contemporary music at the heart of its programming and provides an opportunity for Ireland’s most accomplished performers and composers to produce and perform their work.
Tickets for this concert are available now on www.thedock.ie  or by phone 0719650828.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media