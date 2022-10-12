Public urged to have their say over the future of Buncrana's St Patrick's Day parade

A public meeting will be held in Buncrana to discuss the future of the Inishowen town's St Patrick's Day parade.

The highly successful parade has been running for 30 years and the current committee is eager to hear from the community about the future of the parade.

Committee member and local councillor Nicholas Crossan urged local residents, community groups and businesses to attend and express their views.

“The St Patrick's Day parade belongs to the people of the Buncrana,” Cllr Crossan said. “The parade is one of the town's best loved events but we feel that now is the time to hear new ideas about how we can improve the parade and keep it fresh for the people of Buncrana for years to come.

“So I would urge everyone to attend the public meeting and have their say.”

The meeting will take place in the Lake of Shadows Hotel on October 17 at 7.30pm.