Will it be rain or sunshine this weekend for Leitrim and surrounding areas?

Will it be sunshine or showers over the weekend?
SATURDAY: Saturday will see a further mix of sunny spells and scattered showers. The showers will be heaviest and most frequent in Atlantic coastal counties and there is potential for isolated thunderstorms. Highest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees in moderate to fresh southwesterly winds.
SATURDAY NIGHT: Isolated showers will continue on Saturday night, though there will be decent dry intervals. Lowest temperatures of 3 to 7 degrees in moderate to fresh southwesterly winds.
SUNDAY: Sunday will have a largely dry and bright start, although cloud will gradually build from the south, bringing some heavy outbreaks of rain in the afternoon and evening. Highest temperatures of 11 to 15 degrees in freshening southeasterly or variable winds.
SUNDAY NIGHT: The rain will gradually clear northwards on Sunday night, though it may persist in some areas. Temperatures will fall to between 8 and 11 degrees in fresh southerly winds.
