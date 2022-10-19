'Sick kittens being found all around Donegal' - Animals in Need sadness

It has been a tough week for the cat rescuers at Animals In Need (AIN) as most of the kittens now being rescued are very sick when they are found and it is happening throughout Donegal.

Amongst the new arrivals was a little kitten called Tutsi, who was found dehydrated and lethargic in Glenties.

Next in was kitten Dimitri, who was found stuck under a pallet by a student at St Catherine’s School in Killybegs.

Dimitri seems to have had a bang to the head and has a scratch at the side of his mouth.

Abby has made a fantastic recovery

Two new-born kittens were rescued after they were abandoned by their mother and another two kittens were found in a poor state.

Kittens should not be allowed outside alone until they are 5-6 months old and have been neutered as they are too young to be streetwise and easily get lost or into all sorts of dangerous situations.

For those kittens born outside at this time of year, the future is bleak.

Their mothers are worn out by this time, with this litter often their second or third of the year, on top of which the harsh environment outside means only one in four kittens born will survive unless they are helped.

Sadly, sometimes that help comes too late, as was the case with Lucia, a tiny starving kitten that was found in a state of collapse by the bottle bank in Donegal Town a few weeks ago.

After an emergency trip to the vets and being settled into her foster home, Lucia initially seemed to be making a miraculous recovery.

However, she remained lethargic but this was thought to be due to muscle wastage as she was seriously emaciated when she was found, but she did not improve and it is believed that she may have suffered brain damage before she was found.

Sam is putting on weight in his foster home

After sixteen days of food and care, Lucia took a turn for the worse and tragically, the kindest thing to do was to end her suffering. RIP little Lucia.

There was a happier result for Abby, a kitten who was also found on the verge of death a month ago. Abby has made a complete recovery and is now a bundle of fun. She is full of life and loves having her tummy tickled.

It took a while for her eye infection to clear up but she is now full of beans and nearly ready to find her forever home.

Meanwhile, mum cat Olivia, who became ill last week, is back to her old self and is doing well in her foster home. Unfortunately, her kittens are now ill but are receiving treatment.

The dog rescuers have also had a busy week.

This week they responded to a call for help for three pups who were threatened with a watery grave, but thanks to the quick thinking of an AIN volunteer, they were saved.

AIN rescued the pups along with their collie mother and the family are safely settled in a wonderful foster home now, where they will get the best of care until they are ready for rehoming.

The mother dog is a lovely, gentle collie of around 2-3 years old and she will be neutered before she is rehomed.

Rescued dog Sam is also doing well.

This little fellow was just skin and bone when he was found straying by the Dog Warden and brought to the Letterkenny Pound, where he was well looked after until he was transferred to an AIN foster home.

Sam is putting on weight and enjoys his evening walks and has put his past traumas behind him.

Finally, AIN is delighted to be one of four finalists in DLDC’s Community Recognition Awards 2022.

There will be an award ceremony in November to see who wins, so fingers crossed!

To help AIN’s animals, please donate €2 to AIN’s ‘Help Us To Help Them’ fundraising appeal via your phone by texting the word ‘KITTEN’ to 50300. Every last cent goes directly to the rescued animals for their food, bedding, vet bills, worming treatment and vaccinations.

For further information on adoption, fostering, volunteering etc, please contact the main helpline on 087 1356188. For cat/kitten enquiries please call 087 7644420. Animals In Need Donegal is also on Facebook and has a website at http://www.animalsinneeddonegal.com.