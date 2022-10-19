Deaths in Donegal, Wednesday evening, October 19, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:

Patsy Colhoun, St Johnston

The death has occurred of Patsy Colhoun, Transallagh, St Johnston.

Lovingly missed by his sisters and brothers, Nora Colhoun, Margaret Mc Intyre and husband Michael, Mary McCarron and husband Christy, Kay Brogan and husband Hugh, Danny Colhoun and wife Millie, Shaun Colhoun, sister-in-law Ann Colhoun. Sadly missed by his nieces, nephews and extended family and friends. Patsy was predeceased by his parents Patrick (Paddy) and Mariah Colhoun, brothers Liam and Gerard, sister Teresa and sister-in-law Rosemary, may they all rest in peace.

Wake is private to family and neighbours, Patsy will be reposing at his late residence from 7pm this evening Wednesday. Funeral from Transallagh, St Johnston on Friday afternoon at 1.30pm going to St Baithin’s Church, St Johnston for 2 pm requiem mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Oncology Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital, c/o any family member or Kelly’s Funeral Directors Oakfield, Raphoe.

Neil Gerard Doherty, Buncrana

The death has taken place of Neil Gerald Doherty, Linsfort, Buncrana.

Remains reposing at his sister Ann and Mickey’s house, Linsfort from 6pm this evening, Wednesday October 19.

Funeral leaving from there on Friday morning, October 21 at 10.30am going to Star of the Sea Church, Desertegney for 11am Mass with burial in the adjoining cemetery.

John Doohan, Falcarragh

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of John Doohan, Falcarragh Hill, Falcarragh and formerly of Ardsbeg, Gortahork.

Predeceased by his sister Ann. Survived by his wife Rose, son Sean and daughters Fiona, Brenda, Roisin, Caroline and Ann Marie, in laws, grandchildren, brothers Patrick, Billy and Micheal, sisters Mary, Kitty, Maeve, Brid and Vera, in laws, nieces, nephews and a large circle of family and friends.

Private Removal from Gortahork Funeral Premises at 4pm today Wednesday, to his residence.

Wake will commence at 6pm. Wake will be private to family and friends. Rosary both night at 9pm. House private after rosary until 10am and on the morning of the Funeral.

Funeral from there on Friday, October 21, for 11am requiem mass in St Finian's Church, Falcarragh with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery.

Rosemary Radford, Lifford / Yorkshire

The death has taken place October 18, 2022 of Rosemary Radford (née Hannan) late of Ballyduff Park, Lifford

and formerly of Bradford, Yorkshire.

Beloved wife of David, much loved mother of Linda and the late Christine and Matthew, devoted grandmother of James, Rebecca, Luke, Hanna and the late Benjamin, dearly loved great grandmother of Finn, Cora, Cillian, Ava, Reef,

Noah, Kai, Jensen, Aoife and Oisin and sister of Sheila, Eileen, Fred and the late Maureen and Maria.

Funeral Service in the Kingdom Hall, Bridge Street, Strabane on Friday, October 21 at 10am.

Interment afterwards in Strabane Cemetery.

Deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, daughter, grandchildren, great grandchildren and family circle.

Billy O'Donnell, Kilcar and formerly Glenfin

The death has occurred of Billy O’Donnell, Ballymacfadden, Kilcar and formerly of Glenfin.

Billy’s remains will repose at his residence at Ballymacfadden Kilcar (F94X657) from 2pm – 9pm on Wednesday and Thursday. House strictly private at all other times including on the morning of the funeral.

Funeral Mass on Friday at 12 noon in St Cartha’s Church, Kilcar. Burial afterwards in Kilcar cemetery.

Predeceased by his parents Con and Maureen and sister-in-law Bernie.

Billy will be sadly missed by his wife Mabel, sisters Mary, Teresa, Maggie, Eileen and Rosie, brother Paddy, father in-law, sisters in-law, brothers in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Kate Brogan, Newtowncunningham and St Johnston

The death has occurred of Kate Brogan (née McCrabbe), Newtowncunningham and Momeen, St Johnston.

She will be sadly missed by her husband Patrick, her daughters Kerry, Patricia, Sarah-Ann, Andrinea, Marion and Maya, her granddaughter Ava, her parents Noel and Anne, her brothers Morris and Dessie and all her extended family and friends. Kate was predeceased by her sister Lynn.

Kate will be reposing at her parents' family home, Noel and Anne McCrabbe, Momeen, St Johnston all day Wednesday.

Funeral from Momeen, St Johnston on Thursday at 1.30pm going to St Baithin’s Church, St Johnston for 2pm funeral service with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to the Friends of Letterkenny University Hospital, c/o any family member or Kelly’s Funeral Directors Oakfield, Raphoe.

Anne Johnston, Killybegs

The death has occurred of Anne Johnston, Church Road, Killybegs.

Sadly missed by her loving son Ian, daughter-in-law Joanne, grandchildren, brothers William and Anthony, sisters-in-law Eimear and Catherine, nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts, relatives and friends.

Remains reposing at her home until 11pm on Wednesday.

Removal on Thursday at 10.30am to St Mary of the Visitation Church, Killybegs for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Mass will be streamed live on www.mcnmedia.tv.

Maureen Gillen, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Maureen Gillen (née Griffin), 12 Meadowbank Park, Long Lane, Letterkenny (F92 TX3R), retired Health Care Assistant at Letterkenny University Hospital.

Predeceased by her parents James and Sadie and brother Oliver. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her husband Donal, daughters Claire Buchanan and husband Gavin (Killylastin Heights), Susan Buchanan and husband Shane (23, Slieve Sneacht Road), sons Martin (12, Meadowbank Park), Daniel and his partner Susan Crossan (Campbellstown, Letterkenny), grandchildren Stephanie, Sarah, Bryan, Emma, Izzy, Sophie, Josh, Amelia and baby Daniel, sisters Susan Brennan and husband Steve (Binnion Avenue) and Bernie Burns (Longford), in-laws, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her late residence until 9pm on Wednesday with Rosary at 9pm.

Funeral from there on Thursday going to St Eunan’s Cathedral for 11am Requiem Mass which can be viewed online by using the following link https://www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny followed by interment in Conwal Cemetery.

Family time please on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please, donations if wished to the Friends of Letterkenny University Hospital c/o Paschal Blake Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

Alexander Freen, Raphoe

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Alexander (Ally) Freen, Magherabouy, Raphoe.

Beloved husband of Frances, much loved father of Alexander and wife Audrey Freen, Cynthia and husband Stewart Parke, Ian and wife Grainne Freen; grandchildren Robyn, Chloe and Sam Freen, Scott and Lucy Parke, Rebecca, Beth, Elsa and Kian Freen.

Ally will be deeply missed by his sister Bertha Long, his extended family, neighbours and many friends.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral leaving from there on Thursday at 1pm for 2pm funeral service in St Eunan’s Cathedral, Raphoe followed by burial in the family plot in the adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to St Eunan’s Cathedral and the Kidney Dialysis Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital, care of any family member or Terence McClintock funeral director, Ballyboe, Convoy.

John Moore, Clonmany and formerly Kildare

The death has occurred at his home of John Moore Clontagh, Clonmanny and formerly Killina, Carbury, Co. Kildare.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Thursday at 10.30am going to St. Mary’s Church, Clonmany.

Requiem Mass at 11am with interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or McFeely funeral directors.

Mass can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/clonmany

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Noel Ó Dúgáin (Duggan), Dore, Gaoth Dobhair

The sudden death has taken place of Noel Ó Dúgáin (Duggan), Dore, Gaoth Dobhair.

His remains will repose at Roarty’s funeral home Derrybeg (F92 DN4X) on Wednesday until 8pm. Rosary at 8pm.

Funeral Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Derrybeg on Thursday at 11am followed by burial in Magheragallon cemetery.

Neil Doherty, Callan, Kilgarvan, Kerry and Carndonagh

The death has occurred of Neil Doherty, Callan, Kilgarvan, Kerry and Carndonagh.

Beloved husband of Mary, née Teahan, loving dad of daughter Marie, brother of the late Teresa, Mary, Ellen, Owen, Kathleen and Dan. Sadly missed and dearly loved by his wife Mary, daughter Marie, son-in-law Will, stepson Edward Gibbons, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours and all his friends far and wide.

Reposing at Quill's Funeral Home, Kilgarvan, on Wednesday from 6pm-8pm. Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Thursday to St Patrick's Church, Kilgarvan, for 11am Requiem Mass.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Kenmare Community Nursing Unit (Palliative Care).

