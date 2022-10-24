Broad Road, Convoy closed following two-vehicle crash

The scene at the Broad Road, Convoy. Photo: Joe Boland (North West Newspix)
The road between Convoy and Stranorlar has been closed following a road traffic collision.
A two-car collision has resulted in the temporary closure of the R236 road.
Gardaí and the fire service are at the scene.
A spokesperson for the Garda Press Office told Donegal Live: "Gardaí and Emergency Services are attending a road traffic collision involving a car and lorry on the Killynuere Road in Convoy, Co. Donegal today, the 24th October 2022 at 10.21am.
"The road is closed and local diversions are in place."
