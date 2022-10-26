Donegal Abbey and Central Hotels real stars of the show at Irish Hotel Awards

The Abbey and Central Hotel in Donegal Town are on top of the world after scooping six national awards at the Irish Hotel Awards, with the Abbey Hotel being declared the best three star hotel in the country and Ann Boyle, as the overall restaurant manager of the year in Ireland.

It is a fantastic achievement for the two hotels that very much brought a focal point to the town's famous Diamond over the generations, where they have remained a focal point for guests from all around the world and Ireland, restaurant goers, as well as those just dropping in for a meeting and a cup of coffee.

The Abbey Hotel's long association with championship winning GAA teams is also legendary and both hotels are some of the most recognisable by Donegal people all around the world.

Speaking on behalf of the hotels Sales & Marketing Manager, Elaine McInaw told donegallive.ie:

"Thanks to Irish Hotel Awards for recognising our fabulous teams in both the Abbey Hotel and Central Hotel.

Ann Boyle Wins Restaurant Manager of the Year in Ulster and Restaurant Manager of the Year in Ireland - Abbey Hotel

"It is the wonderful employees who continue to deliver service excellence to our loyal guests and for that we are so thankful and are extremely proud of our wonderful hotels here in the heart of Donegal Town."

The hotels had been shortlisted in a number of categories after their recent mystery shoppers visited them from the Irish Hotel Awards Judges.

Elaine McInaw, Patricia Wilson, Kevin Dolan, Ann Boyle & Mary Brown win Best 3 Star Hotel in Ireland at the Irish Hotel Awards

The categories included Hotel Restaurant of the Year, Bar of the Year, Social Media Award, Best 3 Star Hotel in Ulster & in the Star Categories Ann Boyle was shortlisted as Restaurant Manager of the Year in Ulster & Elaine McInaw was shortlisted as Marketing Manager of the Year in Ulster.

It was a great night of celebration as the Abbey Hotel scooped four Awards to bring home and the Central Hotel collected two awards.

*Ann Boyle Restaurant Manager of the Year in Ulster

*Ann Boyle Restaurant Manager of the Year Overall Winner in Ireland

General Manager John Kelly -Abbey Hotel Best 3 Star Hotel in Ireland overall winner

*Abbey Hotel won BEST 3 Star Hotel in Ulster

*Abbey Hotel won Best 3 Star Hotel Overall Winner in Ireland

Grace Meade delighted to win Central Hotel Family Hotel of the Year Award

The Central Hotel was awarded

* Family Hotel of the Year in Ulster

* Excellence in Service in Ulster.

Patricia Wilson Front Office Manager & Kevin Dolan at the Irish Hotel Awards 2022

The Awards are a reflection of the fantastic teams within these Iconic Hotels in Donegal Town both part of the Donegal Hotel Collection.