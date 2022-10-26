Search

26 Oct 2022

Regretted death of Billy ‘Bainne’ O’Donnell, Kilcar and formerly of Glenfin

A milkman for over 40 years, Billy served the people of west and south-west Donegal and his popularity was expressed by the numbers at his wake and funeral

Late Billy O'Donnell

Reporter:

Peter Campbell

26 Oct 2022 2:37 PM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

News of the sudden death of Billy O’Donnell of Ballymacfadden, Kilcar and formerly of Glenfin, was learned of with great sadness and shock last week.

Known affectionately throughout the west and south-west of Donegal as Billy ‘Bainne’, he had served the area as a milkman for 40 years.

The sudden news of his death came just over a week after the death of his mother, Maureen in Glenfin.

Just a few months short of his 62nd birthday, Billy’s popularity was best underlined by the huge numbers which travelled from Glenfin, Leitirmacaward, Dungloe, Ardara  and Glenties to his wake in Ballymacfadden on Wednesday and Thursday of last week. Many stories were revealed of the acts of kindness and generosity which were carried out by Billy without anyone knowing about them. Easygoing and larger than life on the outside, inside there was a heart of gold, who cared for young and old.

Among his great passions was supporting Manchester United and Celtic and there were many conversations with his customers especially on Monday morning after the weekend games. His other great passion was gathering playing cards from countries all over the world. 

And as his niece, Michelle, said in a lovely eulogy at the end of the funeral Mass, “it was a strange passion as Billy didn’t play cards!”

Among the offertory gifts were a pack of playing cards, a Man Utd jersey, a wedding photo and a pint of milk. His work colleagues at Donegal Creameries/Connacht Gold/Aurivo formed a guard of honour for the arrival of his remains at the church and also accompanied him to his last resting place in Kilcar graveyard.

It was a sad week for the O’Donnell family, coming so soon after the death of his mother. Billy’s funeral Mass took place in St Cartha’s Church, Kilcar on Friday concelebrated by Fr Willie Peoples, PP, Kilcar and Fr Lorcan Sharkey, PP, Glenfin, and afterwards his remains were  interred in the local cemetery.

Predeceased by his parents, Con and Maureen and sister-in-law Bernie. Billy will be sadly missed by his loving wife Mabel, sisters Mary, Teresa, Maggie, Eileen and Rosie, brother Paddy, father-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

