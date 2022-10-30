Red Hugh O'Donnell 450th birthday celebrations continue with parade and talks

The Old Courthouse in Lifford
Celebrations to commemorate Aodh Rua O'Domhnaill (Red Hugh O'Donnell) are continuing in Lifford this weekend, 450 years after his birth.
The Donegal chieftan died 420 years ago in Valladolid, Spain, while on a mission to seek the help of the Spanish for the fight to rid Ireland of British rule.
Sunday afternoon's celebrations include a parade from Lifford Bridge to the Old Courthouse, beginning at 1.30pm.
This will be followed by a reception at the Old Courthouse at 2.15pm to include talks from historians, artists and writers, and the showing of a documentary on the famous chieftan's final journey.
The celebrations will conclude with a traditional music session at the Central Bar.
