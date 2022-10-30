Weather warning in place for Donegal and the rest of Ireland this Halloween

Fear of flooding this Halloween
It's not ghosts or visitors from the spirit world that will be preying on the minds of some householders in Donegal this Halloween, but rather, the much more realistic fear of being flooded.
Met Eireann has issued at status yellow warning for heavy rainfall across the entire country, saying that localised flooding and disruptions are likely.
The warning takes effect from 6am on Monday and will remain in place until midnight.
A similar warning as been issued by the Met Office for the six counties of Northern Ireland.
Coastal areas could be more vulnerable, with a marine warning for gales also in place.
