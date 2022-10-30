'His was a life of service to so many' - Funeral takes place of Andy O'Boyle

The funeral of Andy O’Boyle which took place in Letterkenny on Sunday was told that his life was one of service to so many community groups and organisations down through the years.

Very Rev Kieran McAteer PP of Stranorlar, a long-time friend, was chief celebrant at the funeral Mass which took place in the Church of the Irish Martyrs.

He said Andy had lived his life by leading by example. He was not afraid to get off the fence and get involved and it was the young people of the community who benefited in so many different ways.

Andy passed away in Letterkenny University Hospital on Thursday. He had been in ill-health recently and his death was met by deep sadness.

A retired Garda Sergeant with An Garda Siochana, Andy was a native of Claremorris in Co. Mayo, but Donegal was very much his adopted home.

He was very well known across the county and some years ago, he was honoured by Letterkenny Town Council with a Civic Reception for his contribution to so many aspects of life in the town.

He will be best remembered for his involvement in schoolboys and schoolgirls football and he was a founder member of Ballyraine FC.

In a lovely tribute, his funeral cortege made a final journey to the Ballyraine pitch at Orchard Grove on its way to the Church of the Irish Martyrs before the funeral Mass. Players, coaches and club members lined the route at Orchard Grove and offered an emotional round of applause - their way of saying thank you to a man who dedicated so much of his time and energy to the club.

At the beginning of the Mass, Andy’s son Joe told mourners how his father had loved coaching young footballers, boys and girls, along with his dear friend Charlie Shiels.

Andy’s ambition, Joe said, was to give young people a chance to play football and to learn about respect and being part of a team. This, he said, would benefit the young players in so many aspects of later life.

Andy’s other son Sean recalled how his mum Margaret passed away in February 2020. The Covid pandemic arrived soon afterwards and Andy had to cope with living on his own.

He said he got on with it, and accepted that he was not the only person living in such circumstances.

He loved the outdoors and the family soon discovered that their father had a path worn around the back garden from his daily walks in the fresh air.



A proud night for Andy and his wife Margaret at a Civic Reception held in his honour by Letterkenny Town Council. Photo: Brian McDaid

In his homily, Fr Kieran McAteer recalled how he had the privilege of working along with Andy in different groups and events many years ago in Letterkenny.

“Andy’s was a life of service to so many community organisations and groups,” he said.

“He had a great knowledge and an ability to encourage others to come off the fence and get involved.”

Fr Kieran said one of Andy’s wonderful qualities was his ability to lead by example.

He was a garda by profession, but he did so much to ensure that young people were able to grow up in a healthy society. He would address difficult situations before problems might arise, instead of having to deal with the problem itself.

“Underage sport was a way of life for him and he put a huge amount of time into it,” Fr Kieran said.

He referred to Andy’s contribution to schoolboys football in Letterkenny, particularly Ballyraine FC and recalled his own memories of that time.

He remembered driving down Letterkenny’s Main Street and being flagged down by Dick Duffy who asked him if he was going out by the pitch at Ballyraine.

“That was the way it was. You didn’t say no to people like Dick Duffy, because you knew the kind of work that people like himself and Andy O’Boyle were doing for the community,” he said.

Fr Kieran also mentioned Andy’s involvement with the No Name Club, an organisation he established to ensure that young people had a chance to gather together and to socialise without alcohol being served.

In more recent years, Fr. Kieran said Andy had also contributed greatly to the Donegal Hospice organisation by helping to run the fundraising hospice 500 club.

“By doing so, he helped ensure that people got comfort and care in their final months or weeks,” he said.

Fr Kieran said Andy had followed God’s wish for us to live our lives to the full. He had been blessed with good health for almost his entire life although the last few months had been difficult.

He said Andy had touched the lives of so many, he prayed that God would receive him into the kingdom of heaven.

Sunday’s Mass was con-celebrated by Fr Kieran Harkin PP and Fr Dominic Thoomkuzhy CC.

A guard of honour was provided by members of An Garda Siochana and burial took place afterwards in Conwal Cemetery.

Andy is deeply missed by his loving family, sons Joe (Fahan) and Sean (Naas), daughters Marie (Letterkenny), Rita Kenny (Donegal Town) and Lucie Donnelly (Dungannon), grandchildren Erin, Oisin, Ava, Maggie, Thomas, Einín, Tara, Eoghan and Leah, great-grandchild Shea, brother Pat (Perth, Australia) and sisters Betty Moran (Ballinrobe, Mayo) and Cora Kenny (Ballinasloe, Co. Galway), sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of family, friends and neighbours.