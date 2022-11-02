Deaths in Donegal, Wednesday evening, November 2, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:

- Margaret McGinley, Gweedore

- An tAthair Cathal Ó Gallchóir, Gweedore

- Nuala Patricia McGill, Derry/St Johnston

- Peter Kane, Drumlonagher, Donegal Town

- Paddy Hegarty, Buncrana

- Paddy Brennan, Killeen, Swinford, Mayo and formerly Ballyshannon

- Eilish Hunter, née Hegarty, Drumany, Letterkenny

- Thomas Cunningham, Teelin

- Mary Tighe, Stranorlar

- Ann Shesgreen, 13 Spencer Court, Castlebar, Mayo and formerly of Letterkenny

- Jim McDaid, England and formerly of Mindoran, Clonmany

- Carol Anderson, Ballyshannon

Margaret McGinley, Gweedore

The death has taken place at her home of Margaret McGinley, (née Doohan), Lower Glassagh, Gweedore.

Deeply regretted by her husband Eoghan, daughter Eilís, son Pól, brother John (Glassagh), grandchildren Éabha, Arthur and Cara extended family and close friends.

Her remains are reposing at her home from 3pm today, Wednesday, November 2. Rosary each night at 8pm. House private after rosary until 10am. Removal from there on Friday, November 4 at 10:30am going to St.Colmcille's Chapel, Cnoc Fola for 11am Requiem Mass followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family Flowers Only Please. Donations in Lieu, if desired, to Áras Ghaoth Dobhair.

An tAthair Cathal Ó Gallchóir, Gweedore

Fuair an tAthair Cathal Ó Gallchóir (Cathal Johnny Sheáin), Coitín, Gaoth Dobhair, bás tobann ina theach cónaithe in Tyler, Minnesota, Stáit Aontaithe Mheiriceá, ar an Domhnach, 30 Deireadh Fómhair 2022.

Ar shlua na bhfíréan roimhe, tá a athair agus a mháthair, Johnny Sheáin agus Mary; a bheirt deirfiúracha Méabha agus Máiréad; a neachtanna Sinéad agus Fionnuala; agus a dheartháir cleamhnais Pat Munnelly.

Maireann seachtar deartháireacha agus beirt deirfiúracha: an tAthair Seán, Máire (Baile Átha Cliath), Peadar, an tAthair Colm (na Cealla Beaga), Noel agus Olive (Gort a’ Choirce), Pól agus Gillian (Gaillimh), Patricia agus John (Cill Dara), Joe agus Adrienne (Muineachán), agus Ciarán agus Eimear (Baile Átha Cliath).

Caill mhór a bhás tobann dá theaghlach, dá nianna, dá neachtanna, dá ghaolta agus dá chairde uilig.

Fógrófar socruithe na faire agus an tórraimh, a bheas i nGaoth Dobhair, níos moille.

The sudden death has occurred of an tAthair Cathal Ó Gallchóir at his home in Tyler, Minnesota on Sunday, October 30, 2022. He is survived by his seven brothers and his two sisters, and their families.

Predeceased by his parents Johnny Sheáin, and Mary, his sisters Méabha and Máiréad, his nieces Sinéad and Fionnuala and his brother-in-law Pat Munnelly.

He will be greatly missed by his many friends in Ireland, Japan and the United States, especially his colleague and dear friend Fr Jim Callahan (Worthington, Minnesota).

The arrangements for his funeral in Gaoth Dobhair will follow.

Nuala Patricia McGill, Derry/St Johnston

The death has occurred of Nuala Patricia McGill, Derry City, Derry / St Johnston.



October 31 2022 at Cornfield Care Centre, Limavady (former Proprietor of Jingles Hairdressers, Rosemount) and formerly of Glenbrook Terrace, Derry and Legnathraw, St Johnson, beloved daughter of the late Catherine and Daniel, loving sister of Anne, Betty, Majella, Frances, Michael, John and the late Jude, and a much loved aunt and great-aunt.

Funeral from her sister’s home, 42 Buncrana Road, on Friday at 11.15 am for 12pm Requiem Mass in St Baithin’s Church, St Johnston. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Alzheimer’s Society, Sevenoaks, Derry, BT47 6AL.

Peter Kane, Drumlonagher, Donegal Town

The death has occurred of Peter Kane, Drumlonagher, Donegal Town. Deeply regretted by his wife Maureen, children Lorraine, Aisling, Siobhan, Peter, Máirín Ann and Tracey, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandchild. Peter’s remains will reside at his late residence on Wednesday from 2pm until 9pm.

Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am in St Patrick’s Church, Donegal Town, followed by burial in Clar graveyard. Funeral Mass can be viewed here Peter Kane's Funeral Mass. House private on the morning of the funeral, please. Family flowers only, donations, if so desired, to Donegal Hospice or Bundoran Lifeboats (RNLI) care any family member or Faulkner Funeral Directors.

Paddy Hegarty, Buncrana

The death has occurred of Paddy Hegarty, Buncrana. Loving husband of Angela and dear father of Sean. He will be sadly missed by his daughter-in-law Adeline, grandchildren Dylan and Shannon, brothers Brendan and Jerry sister Anne (Fleming) family circle and friends.

Remains leaving McLaughlin's funeral home Buncrana at 7.15pm this evening Tuesday, November 1 going to his late residence. Funeral from there on Friday, November at 9.15am going to St Mary's Oratory, Buncrana for 10 o'clock Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in Cockhill cemetery.

House Private from 11pm until 10am family flowers only, please.

Paddy Brennan, Killeen, Swinford, Mayo and formerly Ballyshannon

The death has occurred, peacefully, of Paddy Brennan, Killeen, Swinford and formerly of 1B Erne Dale Heights, Ballyshannon / Ex Army Finner Camp Barracks.

Deeply regretted with love by his loving partner Helena McDermott.

Predeceased by his brothers Kieran and Andy, sadly missed by his brother's Sean, Michael, Martin, Gerry, Kevin, Declan, Vincent and Noel, his sister's Ann, Eileen, Mary, Bernie and Josephine, also Columba, Bridget, Richard, Patrick, Thomas, Lisa, Siobhan and their families.

His children Gary, Lorraine and Ronan, his grandchildren, his nephew Brendan and his family, Helena's children Dawn, Kiara and Patrick, their families and his many relatives and friends.

Reposing at Helena's home in Killeen F12 H5K3 on Wednesday, November 2.

Paddy's remains will leave from St Therese's Funeral Home, Curry Village, F91 NY30, on Thursday at 1.30pm to arrive at McGee's funeral home, Bellek Rd, Ballyshannon, where he will repose from 4pm to 8pm.

Removal from McGee's funeral home on Friday morning at 10.30a.m to arrive at St Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon, for Mass of the resurrection at 11a.m. Interment to follow in St Joseph's Cemetery, The Rock, Ballyshannon. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to COPD.

Funeral mass can be viewed at the following: www.churchservices.tv/stpatricksballyshannon

Eilish Hunter, née Hegarty, Drumany, Letterkenny

The peaceful death has taken place at her residence of Eilish Hunter, née Hegarty, Drumany, Letterkenny F92 AWR3.

Predeceased by her husband Kenny in 1969 and her daughter Fiona Townley, England in 2011, brother Patsy Hegarty (Ard colmcille), sisters Flo Millward (England) and Monica Hegarty (Drumany). Sadly missed by her sons Glenn and wife Anne, Kenneth and wife Kirsty, son-in-law Simon Townley, sister Pauline Keeve (Manorcunningham), brother Brendan Hegarty (Thailand), grandchildren Bridie, Niall and Jack, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of family, friends and neighbours.

Eilish’s remains will repose at her late residence on Wednesday, November 2 from until 10pm and on Thursday, November 3, from 12 noon until 10pm. Rosary both evenings at 9pm.

Funeral from there on Friday, November 4 at 10.15am going to St. Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny for 11am Requiem Mass which can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny.

Interment afterwards to New Leck Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the Donegal Alzheimer Society c/o any family member.

Thomas Cunningham, Teelin

The death has occurred at University College Hospital, Galway, of Thomas Cunningham, Croaghlin, Teelin.

Predeceased by his father Francie, mother Kitty, brother Francie and sister Peggy. Sadly missed by his brothers Con, Paddy, John Bernard and sister Ann, nieces, nephews, in-laws and a wide circle of neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his late residence until removal at 6.30pm Wednesday evening to St Columba's Church, Carrick, for 7pm.

Funeral Mass on Thursday morning at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mary Tighe, Stranorlar

The death has occurred at the Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny of Marie Tighe, Teevickmoy, Stranorlar.

Beloved wife of James (Jimmy) and much-loved mother of Caitriona, Brian and Conor.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her heartbroken husband, daughter, sons and extended family and friends.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Funeral leaving from there on Thursday at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar at 11am.

Interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery.

The Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, directly to the Donegal Hospice or care of any family member.

The house is strictly private to family, close friends and neighbours only, please.

Ann Shesgreen, 13 Spencer Court, Castlebar, Mayo and formerly of Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Ann Shesgreen, 13 Spencer Court, Castlebar, Mayo and formerly of Letterkenny.

Beloved-mother of Lisa and Tanya Lonergan and loving grandmother of Shauna, Cillian and Mark.

Predeceased by her parents John and Ruperta Shesgreen, sister Mona Coggins and brother Sean.

She will be sadly missed by her loving daughters Lisa and Tanya, son-in-law Ray Malanaphy, grandchildren Shauna, Cillian and Mark and his wife Geraldine, family circle, relatives and her many friends.

Ann will repose in Kilcoyne's Funeral Home, Thomas Street, Castlebar, County Mayo on Thursday evening for family and close friends only with private cremation to follow.

Family flowers only, please.

Jim McDaid, England and formerly of Mindoran, Clonmany

The death has occurred of Jim McDaid, Wellingborough, Northhampshire, England and formerly of Mindoran, Clonmany.

His Funeral Mass will take place in St Edmund’s Wellingborough at 2pm on Wednesday, November 2.

Jim will be sadly missed by his family and friends.

Carol Anderson, Ballyshannon



The death has occurred of Carol Anderson, née Gallagher, formerly from Cluain Barron, Ballyshannon, on October 3 in England.

Sadly missed by her husband Sandy, her daughters Andrea and Stephanie Whelan, her sisters Dympna (Donegal Town), Colette (Galway), Joy (Castlefin), Marie, Sheila, Fiona and brothers Johnny and Peter her grandchildren Shane, Melissa and Tyla. Predeceased by her son Kieran, her parents Peter and Josephine Gallagher.

Carol's funeral Mass took place on Friday, October 28 at 12.15pm in St Peter's Church, Green Lane, Hazel Grove, UK, SK74EA, followed by cremation at Stockport Crematorium.

There will be a memorial Mass in St. Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon on November 3 at 9.30am.

