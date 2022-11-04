Letterkenny University Hospital most overcrowded hospital this morning

Letterkenny University Hospital
Letterkenny University Hospital is the most overcrowded hospital in the State this morning.
According to today’s INMO Trolley Watch figures there are 64 patients waiting for a bed.
Twenty four patients are currently waiting in the Emergency Department while a further 40 patients are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.
Meanwhile, Sligo University Hospital which covers south Donegal, has 34 patients waiting on a bed.
