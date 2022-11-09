Civic reception mooted for Letterkenny Gaels

A civic reception has been mooted for the successful Letterkenny Gaels GAA Club following their recent success in winning the Donegal County Junior Football Championship.

The proposal came from Cllr Michael McBride at Tuesday's meeting of the Letterkenny-Milford Municipal District.

He said their success was particularly noteworthy in that it was their first championship title.

"It's a great achievement for the club to win a junior championship. I can remember winning one with Termon and it breaks the ice and you start looking at Intermediate. It's also great that they got a great result in the Ulster club championship last Sunday too. They were well behind but put in a great performance to come back and win the game. I wish them well for the rest of that championship," said.

Cllr Jimmy Kavanagh who seconded the motion also praised their efforts.

Mayor Cllr Donal Mandy Kelly said he was happy to try and facilitate such a reception.