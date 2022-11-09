Chip van owners deeply moved by ‘quite overwhelming’ response to closure

The announcement that the owners of Cottage Chipper were stepping down has been met with a massively supportive response from their loyal customers.

Kevin Breslin of Cottage Chipper took to Facebook recently to break the news, saying: “After over ten years serving the residents and visitors to Carrick village, Catherine and myself have decided now is the right time to close the hatch and step away from the Cottage Chipper so we can spend more time with our family.

“We are so grateful to all of you, our loyal customers, for all your support over the years. To our local regulars; to those who called just now and then; to the visitors to the area that came back year after year; and to the people passing through; we thank you all.

“We have met some great people over the years through the Chipper, and made many friends. Big thanks also to all our staff over the years.”

Kevin and Catherine are in the process of selling the Cottage Chipper to new owners.

“We would like to wish them the best of luck on their new journey,” said Kevin. “And again, thank you all.”

The post was met with a flood of messages of support, thanks and good wishes.

Kevin returned to Facebook to express his gratitude.

I just want to say thank you to everyone for their kind words and wishes today,” he said.

“It has been quite overwhelming and shows to us that all the hard work and many, many sacrifices that were involved over the years were appreciated.

“It also shows that there is a want and need for the chipper, in the village and wider area. So we look forward to supporting the new owners in their new adventure and we believe that the community and visitors alike will continue to do the same.

“In these challenging times, it is so important that the hospitality services and local facilities in this amazing part of the county are maintained and developed to an optimal level to enable the area to grow and prosper.

“Again, thank you all.”