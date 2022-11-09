Letterkenny mayor wants town centre estate tidied up

The Mayor of the Letterkenny-Milford Municipal District has called on Donegal County Council to tidy up one of the estates in the town centre.

The motion came from Letterkenny-Milford Municipal District mayor, Cllr Donal Mandy Kelly who called on Donegal County Council to repair and clean the footpaths in the entire Fortwell estate and also have the double yellow lines reinstated.

He was told in an official reply that the resurfacing of the yellow lines has been added to the MD's road marking programme and that a review of the condition of the footpaths in the area will be carried out and arrangements made to carry out necessary improvement works when funding and resources are available.

Cllr Kelly said a lot of the property there was rented out, and a number of families resided there too. He met some of them recently and they showed him how parts had fallen into very bad shape.

"It is not being maintained and there are weeds growing up through the footpaths, some of which are in a terrible state. There is also a lot of rubbish lying about the road and the shrubs needed to be tidied up. The sooner this is done the better. It's time to get on top of it and get this area in the centre of the town tidied up," he said.

His motion was seconded by Cllr Kevin Bradley.