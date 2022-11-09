Attention turns to beaches on Donegal Bay as search for missing man continues

The search for a man who went missing from the Bundoran area is being extended to the beaches of Donegal Bay.

Groups of family and friends of Seamus McNulty, 79, from Dungannon, will be taking to beaches from Bundoran around to St John’s Point from 10am on Thursday.

A friend of the missing man contacted DonegalLive.ie to appeal to people out walking on beaches and in coastal areas to watch out for anything unusual. Anyone who wishes to join the search is welcome to do so.

People are reminded to be extremely mindful of their own safety at all times, particularly in regard to tides, swell, weather and uncertain terrain.

Last weekend, Gardaí at Ballyshannon issued an appeal for information about Mr McNulty who was last seen in Bundoran on November 2 at around 5.05pm.

He is described as approximately 5’ 7” in height, of slim build, with brown hair and blue eyes. When last seen he was wearing a three-quarter length hooded duffle coat, grey trousers and black trainers/shoes. He was also wearing glasses.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Seamus McNulty is asked to contact Ballyshannon Garda Station on 071 9858530, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.