Yellow wind weather warning for Donegal

Yellow wind warning for today
We're no stranger to windy weather here in Donegal but Met Éireann has urged caution today
They have forecast strong to gale force south to south-west winds, with gusts of 90 to 110km/h expected.
They also predict it will last until 8pm tonight so be careful while out walking or travelling in open exposed areas.
This warning also applies to Galway and Mayo
