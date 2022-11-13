Letterkenny's traffic lights shine in a test survey

Traffic congestion and the free flow of vehicles in a busy Letterkenny town is never far from the demand list of any local councillor and so it was no surprise the issue was raised at the recent meeting of Letterkenny-Milford Municipal District.

Cllr Gerry McMonagle asked for a report of the review of the working of traffic lights at the busy Pearse Road.

He was told Donegal County Council, in conjunction with the traffic signal providers, reviewed the operations at the Pearse Road/Justice Walsh Road junction.

"Some minor issues with the operation of signals were identified and corrected and the system is now operating at optimum efficiency.

"When observing the signals, a number of issues with traffic behavior preventing the signals from working at their full capacity were identified."

He was also told that as traffic gets more experienced with these signals it is anticipated that this will improve.

The report to the councillor added: "It was also observed that in addition to improving the safety of pedestrians the introduction of the signals has increased the volume of traffic using the Justice Walsh Road and made the Health Centre and car parks serving the Upper Main Street and Upper Port Road much safer to access.

The council added that while carrying out the review an assessment of the lights at Rosemount and Oliver Plunket Street was also carried out and methods of improving these signals are currently being assessed.