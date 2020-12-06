WARNING: All roads to be gritted from this afternoon as freezing conditions continue
Motorists are advised to assume that no road is ice free
Gritters out from this afternoon
The cold snap is set to continue with temperatures dropping to -1ºC or lower overnight.
Donegal County Council will have gritters out from 4pm this (Sunday) afternoon.
Motorists are advised to drive with caution, avoid unnecessary journeys and assume that no road is ice free.
Met Eireann is also advising that a fog warning remains in place until 10am on Monday, adding to the treacherous conditions.