Gardaí issue motoring advice in light of yellow weather warning

Gardaí have issued advice to motorists who could find themselves driving through flood as a result of thunderstorms which have been forecast for the county this evening.

Weather Warnings

Status Yellow

Thunder Warning for Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Louth, Offaly, Westmeath, Meath, Galway, Leitrim, Roscommon, Sligo, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick and Tipperary pic.twitter.com/Dzve7zFUQa — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) June 15, 2020

A spokesperson for the gardaí said: "Should you come across a road that appears to be covered in water, please do not attempt to drive across it as water on flooded roads is often much deeper than expected.

"Keep to the clear side of the road if the road is only partially flooded, passing through one car at a time. When you exit a wet area of the road, gently tap the brakes a number of times as this will help to dry them out."

