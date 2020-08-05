Gardaí seek the help of the public in relation to dangerous driving incident in east Donegal

Gardaí in Letterkenny are investigating an incident of dangerous driving which involved a blue car.

Gardaí say that the car, in question, may have been a blue BMW.

The incident occurred in the general area of Castlefin, Cloughfin and Clady Bridge on Sunday, August 2 between the hours of 9.15pm and 10.30pm.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was in those areas and who may have witnessed the incident to contact them.

Gardaí are especially interested in speaking to people who may have dash-cam footage. You can contact gardaí in

Letterkenny on 074 91 67100 if you feel you can help them progress their inquiries.