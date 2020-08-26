Donegal road users urged to stay alert as children begin to return to school and traffic increases

The Donegal Road Safety Working Group is reminding motorists, cyclists and children to take extra care on our roads around the County as schools begin to re-open.

Schools closed due to the pandemic on March 12, 2020.

As children return to school, road-users are urged to remember that school days bring more traffic on our roads, buses picking up and leaving off children, children walking and cycling to and from school. It is so important for drivers to slow down, drive within the speed limits and pay attention when children are on our roads, especially before and after school.

Road Safety Officer, Brian O’Donnell, said: “I would appeal to everyone to demonstrate good road safety behaviour at all times as children will learn from our example. If they travel by car or bus, make sure they know how important it is to put their seat belt on at all times. Show them how you put on your seat belt any time you get into the car, no matter how short the journey and always demonstrate good, safe and responsible road safety behavior.

“Roads will be busier, and the increased volume of traffic will lead to an increase in journey time so it is important to allow for this when deciding what time to set off at in the morning and to be aware of this again in the afternoon.

"Footpaths, particularly around schools will also be busier and people will have to be patient with each other as they adhere to social distance guidelines. Children are the most vulnerable of our road users so it is really important that parents and teachers ensure that they learn how to stay safe on the roads. Nothing excuses or justifies putting the lives of children in danger or the safety of other road users”.

Mr O'Donnell said that we must continue to remind all road users about the importance of road safety to save lives, reduce injury and to lower the pressure on health and emergency services.

"We still need to stay alert and vigilant, which can be difficult at such a stressful and anxious time, when it is easy to lose our concentration. Whether driving our car or crossing a road, thinking about and practicing road safety is still as important as ever," he said.