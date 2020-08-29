Bus Éireann to run additional route from it's busy Letterkenny-based station

Bus Éireann, Ireland’s national bus company, will run two additional Route 64 services between Sligo/Derry and Sligo/Letterkenny from Sunday, September 6.

Coaches will depart Sligo at 15.00, 3pm, and depart Derry 18.30, 6.30pm, Monday to Saturday. Coaches will depart Sligo 19.05, 7.05pm, and depart Letterkenny at 22.15, 10.15pm, every Sunday.

Route 64 serves Sligo, Drumcliffe, Grange, Cliffoney, Tullaghan Cross, Bundoran West and East, Ballyshannon, Donegal, Ballybofey, Letterkenny, Manorcunningham, Newtowncunningham, Killea and Derry.