Covid-19 puts the brakes on Cannonball 2020 but efforts gear up to raise vital funds for Barnardos

Covid-19 may have put the breaks on the popular Cannonball but things are gearing up to making it a fantastic year for fundraising for Barnardos.

Donegal has been a firm favourite for the spectacular Cannonball Supercar event since it began 12 years ago.

Spectators in Donegal Town have got up close and personal with 190 of the finest cars on the planet including McLaren, Lamborghini, Ferrari, Aston Martin, Porsche, Maserati, Rolls Royce and Bentley and enjoyed the unique festival atmosphere that Cannonball is renowned for.

Alas, the event has been cancelled for 2020 due to Covid-19

Breaks on

Over the years Cannonball has raised €1,125,000 for various charities and Barnardos were thrilled to be chosen as the official charity for 2020.

The decision to cancel the event in 2020 was the right thing to do for all involved but leaves a huge void in fundraising for Barnardos, who have already missed out on so many fundraising opportunities this year.

So, Cannonball have teamed up with Barnardos to try to bridge the gap.

There has been a GoFundMe Page set up and an urgent appeal nationwide for donations.

You can search for ‘Barnardos Urgent Appeal’ on www.GoFundMe.com and donate.

Mary Gamble, Barnardos Director of Fundraising said: “Right now, Barnardos needs your help more than ever before.

“Many of our fundraising activities in 2020 have been cancelled or postponed because of Covid19, but the children and families we work with still need our help.

“Covid-19 has added additional challenges to many of the families we work with who are now struggling to cope.

“Please give what you can today to ensure we can continue our vital work with vulnerable children, and provide them with a brighter future."

Victory

Alan Bannon, founder of Cannonball said that it would still be a goal to make a difference to Barnardos and to raise funds: “It was a big disappointment to have to cancel Cannonball this year but we would love to be able to make a real difference to Barnardos.

“It would be a small victory against this awful virus to hit fundraising targets even though the brakes have been put on the event for 2020.”